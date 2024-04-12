The Ideal Pan For Perfectly Reheating Your Pizza

Achieving delicious reheated pizza in your cast iron skillet is relatively easy; simply place those leftover slices in your skillet and warm them over medium heat, covered with a lid or piece of foil. If your crust is particularly thick, you'll want to consider turning your heat up a little higher to ensure your pizza gets warmed thoroughly. Another tip is to place your slices down completely flat, ensuring that all portions are touching the bottom of the skillet, and leave some room between them — this way, the heat gets evenly distributed, and the whole of your slices become crispy. For the ultimate reheated pizza, consider adding a little water — a few drops to a teaspoon — to the other side of your skillet, away from your pizza. The water will create steam, which will help heat your toppings and re-melt your cheese.

Worried about your pizza sticking to the pan? Don't — generally, cast-iron pans are non-stick, and, because they're typically well-seasoned, there's a natural barrier to keep your pizza from sticking. But you can always add a little cornmeal to the skillet before placing your slices on it for peace of mind. Warm your slices for about six to eight minutes, and you — and your pizza— are golden. But be sure to let it cool down for a few minutes before consuming, so you don't risk that way-too-hot pizza cheese burn that leaves the roof of your mouth beefing with you.