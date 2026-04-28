Baking Biscuits At Home? Follow This Foolproof Cast-Iron Tip
When it comes to essential kitchen tools, a cast-iron skillet is one that you want to have on your list. It is among the multi-use cookware that can make or break some of your favorite food items, including biscuits. However, if you plan on making this favorite side in your cast iron skillet, you want to heat the skillet in the oven for 10 minutes before you add the biscuit dough. This is a tip for baking in a cast-iron pan that is going to make all the difference in your biscuits' taste and texture because it turns the bottoms of your biscuits crispy and golden brown.
A pre-heated skillet is going to get the party started by jump-starting the browning on the bottom of the dough, forming a solid base. This is because cast iron is so good at conducting heat. Once it's hot, it stays hot. Just be sure to butter both the floor of the skillet as well as the sides so the bottom and sides of the biscuits get that bite that you cannot resist.
They have to rise
In addition to getting a crunchy bottom on your biscuit, using a cast-iron skillet has a side benefit, both literally and figuratively. Because all of the biscuits are crammed into the skillet so close together, they cannot spread. They can only rise, meaning you are getting tall, fluffy pieces of doughy heaven. Just be sure to preheat the skillet in the oven and not on top of the stove. This will help you control the heat so it doesn't get too hot and burn your biscuits.
Additionally, because the cast-iron skillet can retain heat, you are going to get an even bake regardless of whether you are making simple buttermilk biscuits or a more gourmet version that includes chives and cheddar. This means the dough in the middle won't be under- or overcooked. Instead, you are going to get a nice, fluffy interior that contrasts perfectly with that crunchy exterior. It also means that it is going to cook rather quickly. In just under 15 minutes, you could be sinking your choppers into the finished product.