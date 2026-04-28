Baking Biscuits At Home? Follow This Foolproof Cast-Iron Tip

When it comes to essential kitchen tools, a cast-iron skillet is one that you want to have on your list. It is among the multi-use cookware that can make or break some of your favorite food items, including biscuits. However, if you plan on making this favorite side in your cast iron skillet, you want to heat the skillet in the oven for 10 minutes before you add the biscuit dough. This is a tip for baking in a cast-iron pan that is going to make all the difference in your biscuits' taste and texture because it turns the bottoms of your biscuits crispy and golden brown.

A pre-heated skillet is going to get the party started by jump-starting the browning on the bottom of the dough, forming a solid base. This is because cast iron is so good at conducting heat. Once it's hot, it stays hot. Just be sure to butter both the floor of the skillet as well as the sides so the bottom and sides of the biscuits get that bite that you cannot resist.