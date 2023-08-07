13 Leaf-Wrapped Foods From Around The World

Leaves are used to wrap foods in cuisines worldwide. These natural wrappers can work very effectively during cooking, protecting the food from direct heat while trapping steam and flavor. Some leaves also impart their own distinctive flavors, giving the finished dish a unique aroma and taste. This cooking style is particularly common in countries with tropical climates, where plants tend to have larger leaves. Once wrapped, food can be cooked in a variety of ways, with the most common methods being grilling, steaming, or roasting.

Wrapping food in leaves is a truly ancient practice, which is a reason why it's used by such a variety of people worldwide. All kinds of leaves can be used this way. Regional cuisines will use different leaf types, depending on what grows locally and what flavor is desired. Some of the most commonly used ones include banana, grape, lotus, and bamboo leaves.

This method is also a convenient and biodegradable way to serve food. Street food vendors in some countries, like Singapore, serve meals on banana leaves, using the plants as one might use a paper plate. Here are just a few of the many leaf-wrapped foods from around the world.