8 Of The Most Expensive Seafood Chains Across America

Once upon a time, diners considered a seafood dinner a bargain meal — in the 19th century, oysters were half the price of beef. But if you've shopped for fish lately, you're well aware this is no longer the case. Diminishing wild seafood stocks, combined with increased demand and the logistical difficulty of keeping perishable fish and shellfish fresh in transit, mean you'll pay dearly for your seafood feast.

For this reason, those not confident in their seafood cooking skills often turn to restaurants when they get a craving for fish. If they're going to splurge, they'd rather trust a pro to do the cooking. And yes, you'll pay a steep price for restaurant expertise on top of the cost of the food. But for special occasions, it can be well worth it. Enough of us crave fancy seafood (at least once in a while) that a number of national and regional chains have emerged to offer us just that. So if you're looking for a special-treat seafood meal, here are some of the most expensive seafood chains in America.