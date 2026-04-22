Is A Baby Food Maker ACTUALLY Worth It?

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As baby food gets more and more expensive every year, it may be nice to find an alternative. From 2023 to 2024, the price of baby food rose higher than the U.S.'s inflation rate during that same period, according to Spectrum News. It's no wonder that people have been making their own baby food before their children can start eating whole foods. One product that claims to simplify the process of making baby food is Grownsy's Baby Food Maker with Steam Basket. The machine steams, then blends whatever you put in it to make it palatable for children whose teeth are still coming in.

To find out how well the machine works, the YouTube channel Extreme Reviews tested it in scenarios both perfect for a baby and in ways you would never feed your children. From the obvious tests of bananas, carrots, and broccoli, to items one wouldn't think to try like a Whopper, a full Taco Bell meal, and an apple crisp. While the reviewer enjoys the guacamole made in the Grownsy, without the addition of lime, we're a little suspect – we recommend using our recipe for fresh guacamole!

The machine works by steaming ingredients in a basket you then blend. Both the steaming and blending is done in the same compartment. It appears simple to use as the reviewer says, "The directions are going to be really important here," but then never refers to them and is able to successfully make baby food. Watch the video to see how tasty the food is and how well the machine works in the more extreme tests!

Daily Meal and Extreme Reviews are both owned and operated by Static Media.