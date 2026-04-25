The Sam's Club Chocolate Candy That's A Convincing Reese's Dupe

Since the early 1900s, people in the U.S. have been enjoying the combination of peanut butter and chocolate. In 1928, the H.B. Reese Candy Company began making chocolate peanut butter cups with extra-roasted peanut butter. Since then, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups have been one of the top-selling candies in the U.S. Many other brands have gotten into the P.B. cup game, with customers raving over one stellar alternative sold at Trader Joe's. Now Sam's Club has entered the cup fray with its own 30-ounce tub of Member's Mark Mini Peanut Butter Cups. The container comes with both milk and dark chocolate versions of the treat and appears to be equal to, if not better than, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

The Instagram accounts following the latest releases from Sam's Club are all aflutter over the new candy. One account titled their coverage of the cups "Wait ... these might be dangerous." They promised an honest review to come. Commenters on their video are excited, with one writing, "This is perfect, because I like both milk and dark!!!" On Facebook, the account for the Sam's Club in Austin got straight to the point when it revealed the new tub of sweets, ending its post with a succinct "You need these!"