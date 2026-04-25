The Sam's Club Chocolate Candy That's A Convincing Reese's Dupe
Since the early 1900s, people in the U.S. have been enjoying the combination of peanut butter and chocolate. In 1928, the H.B. Reese Candy Company began making chocolate peanut butter cups with extra-roasted peanut butter. Since then, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups have been one of the top-selling candies in the U.S. Many other brands have gotten into the P.B. cup game, with customers raving over one stellar alternative sold at Trader Joe's. Now Sam's Club has entered the cup fray with its own 30-ounce tub of Member's Mark Mini Peanut Butter Cups. The container comes with both milk and dark chocolate versions of the treat and appears to be equal to, if not better than, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
The Instagram accounts following the latest releases from Sam's Club are all aflutter over the new candy. One account titled their coverage of the cups "Wait ... these might be dangerous." They promised an honest review to come. Commenters on their video are excited, with one writing, "This is perfect, because I like both milk and dark!!!" On Facebook, the account for the Sam's Club in Austin got straight to the point when it revealed the new tub of sweets, ending its post with a succinct "You need these!"
Do you need these new chocolate peanut butter cups?
The comments on the Sam's Club website for the Member's Mark Mini Peanut Butter Cups are largely positive, with 4.8 stars out of 5, based on 26 reviews. To one reviewer, Sam's version surpasses the original: "I prefer them over Reese's. They have the perfect peanut butter that isn't too creamy or too dry." Another reviewer points out how these are better than just another Reese's dupe, writing, "The ingredients are a lot better than the [brand-name] one, with the first ingredient being peanut butter." It's a fair criticism, as not all is well in the world of the original big-name peanut butter and chocolate kingdom. Recently, Brad Reese, the grandson of H.B. Reese, accused the Hershey corporation of changing the recipe for the worse.
If you want to ensure that all the ingredients are what you want to consume, you can always make your own chocolate peanut butter cups. They are easy to make, and you can use the style of peanut butter and the types of sweeteners that you prefer. In the end, whether or not you need Member's Mark Peanut Butter Cups, Reese's, or your own homemade version is up to you!