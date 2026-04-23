The Best Breakfast Burrito In Every US State, According To Reviews

Breakfast in the U.S. is an event. Enjoy a classic diner meal, a local cafe with fresh coffee, or a bougie brunch plate with high-end cocktails. Eggs all ways, a variety of meats, crepes, sandwiches — there is no limit to what a "typical" breakfast may contain. But there is one category within the morning meal pantheon that seems to be overlooked, and that is the breakfast burrito. A massive combo of eggs, meats, cheeses, and more, this tortilla-filled dream has been a staple in the breakfast world for hangovers and work fuel alike. With this in mind, we sought out the top breakfast burritos in each state.

These options are not your frozen, store-bought burritos. We scoured local publications, influencer videos, customer reviews, and Reddit threads to find the best of the best. From hidden gems to nationally known burritos, this list has a little bit of everything. Let's take a look at the top breakfast burrito in each state and see which option should be your next killer breakfast.