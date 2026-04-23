The Best Breakfast Burrito In Every US State, According To Reviews
Breakfast in the U.S. is an event. Enjoy a classic diner meal, a local cafe with fresh coffee, or a bougie brunch plate with high-end cocktails. Eggs all ways, a variety of meats, crepes, sandwiches — there is no limit to what a "typical" breakfast may contain. But there is one category within the morning meal pantheon that seems to be overlooked, and that is the breakfast burrito. A massive combo of eggs, meats, cheeses, and more, this tortilla-filled dream has been a staple in the breakfast world for hangovers and work fuel alike. With this in mind, we sought out the top breakfast burritos in each state.
These options are not your frozen, store-bought burritos. We scoured local publications, influencer videos, customer reviews, and Reddit threads to find the best of the best. From hidden gems to nationally known burritos, this list has a little bit of everything. Let's take a look at the top breakfast burrito in each state and see which option should be your next killer breakfast.
Alabama: Herradura & Donas in Homewood
Located in the old Yoyo Donuts spot, Herradura & Donas kept the donuts and added epic burritos to its morning menu. Now, those burritos are the cafe's claim to fame.
Locals on Reddit say the chorizo breakfast burrito is a great starting point: "Best chorizo breakfast burrito with avocado, queso, beans, eggs, wrapped perfectly so nothing falls out." But grab a strawberry donut, too. No matter what you get at this cafe, you won't be disappointed.
(205) 868-4704
1919 28th Ave S, Homewood, AL 35209
Alaska: Burrito Factory in Anchorage
A burrito from a gas station? This isn't your average burrito joint. Alaska's top breakfast burrito lies deep within a Chevron station, and locals don't want the word getting out.
Burrito Factory has been around since 1996, where a husband and wife team cook love into each burrito. While the chorizo is popular, you have to try the reindeer.
(907) 333-3663
2801 Boniface Pkwy, Anchorage, AK 99504
Arizona: The Original Carolina's Mexican Food in Phoenix
No decor and a parking lot that's always full: This is what you'll find at The Original Carolina's Mexican Food. This no-frills spot serves up killer breakfast burritos with traditional Mexican touches.
Locals say Carolina's has the best tortillas around. Azcentral even created a best burrito bracket of all the local spots, and Carolina's was a clear winner.
(602) 252-1503
1202 E Mohave St, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Arkansas: Margaret's in Fayetteville
A farm-to-table food truck that's locally known and loved? Margaret's is just that. This spot offers get-them-while-you-can breakfast burritos on select days, where all ingredients are either hand-made or locally sourced.
From Reddit to Facebook, locals swear by this food truck. "They make the tortilla in front of you. It's amazing," one Reddit user says. Here, fresh takes on a whole new definition.
facebook.com/MargaretsJuanRose
Various locations (food truck)
California: Sobuneh in Los Angeles
Foodie influencers agree that Sobuneh is special. Featuring breakfast and lunch only, this is the spot to get your burrito fill.
What's great about Sobuneh is that it doesn't have just one burrito on the menu. This is literally what it specializes in. From The Sig to The Veg, there is something for every palate.
(310) 824-3799
Multiple locations
Colorado: Santiago's Mexican Restaurant in Denver
Coloradans agree that the breakfast burrito is a state staple. While a lot of burritos on this list come from hidden gems and local favorites, Santiago's is known beyond state borders.
In a sea of breakfast burritos, locals love that this option is fresh and affordable. Just remember: green chile is part of the food pyramid here. Buyer beware if you're not into heat!
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Germain's on Main in New Hartford
Germain's on Main is a hidden gem, one that locals come back to again and again. These aren't some messy burritos, either. Made with love and aesthetic, the influencers agree.
Sit riverside and watch for birds as you enjoy your morning coffee and burrito. From taste to location, this one is a must-visit.
(860) 238-7650
280 Main St, New Hartford, CT 06057
Delaware: The Nook in Milton
The Nook is known for its scratch-made food and passionate chefs. This cozy diner features your typical breakfast classics, but it's a hidden gem for its breakfast burrito, which the locals know and love.
Family Destinations Guide calls it a "breakfast burrito epiphany" and "Delaware's best-kept breakfast secret." No matter the label, this one lives up to the hype.
facebook.com/thenookinmiltonde
(302) 291-2857
16394 Samuel Paynter Blvd Unit 104/105, Milton, DE 19968
Florida: Adrian's West Coast Burritos in Miami
When West Coast transplants say these breakfast burritos are it, you know it's the real deal. Adrian's is the best of the West on the East Coast.
On Sundays, you'll find this pop-up at Imperial Moto Cafe. Grab a classic option or check out the special of the day, like the bulgogi beef.
instagram.com/adrianswcburritos
7299 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33150
Georgia: Poco Loco in Atlanta
Poco Loco isn't another restaurant or cafe with one or two random burrito options on the menu. This is what it does, and the influencers know it.
You can get a killer breakfast burrito every Friday and Saturday while they last. Poco Loco has some staples, but the menu changes every week. There's always something new!
2233 College Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30317
Hawaii: Morning Glass Coffee in Honolulu
Honolulu Magazine calls these burritos, "Made to order and worth the wait." Is there a better rec than that? At Morning Glass Coffee, you're in for one heck of a burrito experience, even if there's always a line.
That wait should tell you just how good these burritos are. Grab this island favorite with the meat of the day before they sell out.
(808) 673-0065
2955 E Manoa Rd, Honolulu, HI 96822
Idaho: Hawkins Pac-Out in Boise
Hawkins Pac-Out is a cult classic when it comes to breakfast burritos. If your breakfast burrito doesn't have potatoes, is it really from Idaho?
The locals recommend the Morning Heater, packed with eggs, cheese, and potatoes, along with bacon, jalapeno, jalapeno ranch, sriracha, and salsa. "Morning heater slaps," says one Reddit user, and the rest of the burrito options follow suit.
(208) 338-9627
2315 N Bogus Basin Rd, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos in Chicago
The explanation is in the name, and influencers and locals agree. From hangover cures to morning fuel, Bad-Ass is a favorite.
The meat is all natural, the menu is long, and you can get a breakfast burrito any time of the day. Find this hidden gem at Dog Haus (and a couple of other Chicago locations) and grab a craft beer while you're at it!
(773) 373-9946
Multiple locations
Indiana: GoldLeaf Savory & Sweet in Indianapolis
Local taste tests and reviews agree: GoldLeaf has the best breakfast burrito in Indiana. Grab the sausage option or try the black bean burrito for vegetarian needs.
The flavors here are bold with the help of the house-made tomatillo salsa. It also has unlimited mimosas on Sundays. Now that is a stellar breakfast combo.
(317) 600-3542
1901 E 46th St #1, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Iowa: Nodo in Iowa City
Tucked into an unassuming sandwich shop's menu is a killer chorizo, egg, and cheese burrito. Those living in Iowa City know this to be true because this favorite is a word-of-mouth special.
Stuffed to the brim and loved by the locals, Nodo offers a stellar burrito and a friendly vibe. Grab a coffee, dig into a burrito, and enjoy a slow morning at this cozy cafe.
Multiple locations
Kansas: Alejandro's Mexican Food in Wichita
There's some contention in Kansas when it comes to the best breakfast burrito, but it's clear that Alejandro's leads the pack. This is a local pick that promises authenticity and taste.
While Alejandro's has a variety of burritos, locals know its breakfast burritos are a winner. One Redditor says, "The bacon/egg/potato burrito was my dinner last night. Awesome ingredients and flavors. It was like I was eating at a good breakfast diner."
(316) 681-8166
1212 S Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67207
Kentucky: DV8 Kitchen in Lexington
Local legend and road-tripper favorite, DV8 Kitchen has a few locations. Its well-known breakfast burrito is made with steak, scrambled egg, potatoes, bell peppers, and salsa verde in a cilantro-chickpea tortilla.
The best part? This spot helps folks get back on their feet through working at the restaurant(s). A second chance (and a great burrito) is the perfect combo to support.
Multiple locations
Louisiana: Taqueria Guerrero in New Orleans
Many customers say Taqueria Guerrero is the spot for a hangover cure. It has a few breakfast burritos to choose from, but all come packed with authentic Mexican ingredients.
Depending on the time of day, you might be waiting a little longer than expected. But reviewers report that this place is worth the wait.
instagram.com/taqueriaguerrero17
(504) 484-6959
208 N Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Maine: Lenora in Portland
Local, made fresh, stuffed full, and a great bite every time. Lenora promises nothing but flavor.
Open from sunup to sundown for every meal of the day, you can enjoy an array of Mexican fare. But the Migas breakfast burrito stands out with the locals. One Reddit user says, "It's the @&$%ing chef's kiss."
(207) 536-0423
2 Portland Sq Ste 100, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: El Pilar in Clearwater Beach
Apparently, breakfast burritos aren't super popular in Maryland, but the locals agree that El Pilar is the best around.
El Pilar's breakfast burrito is filled with cheese, scrambled eggs, refried pinto beans, and a choice of bacon, ham, or chorizo. The locals say go with the latter. And don't forget the home fries.
elpilarmexicaneats.square.site
(410) 437-5729
8109 Fort Smallwood Rd, Clearwater Beach, MD 21226
Massachusetts: True Grounds in Somerville
Tucked into Somerville's Ball Square, the locals know how many incredible breakfast spots are crammed into a one-block radius. The loyalty is palpable.
But the chipotle breakfast burrito at True Grounds stands out. This isn't "authentic" Mexican, but it's a stellar bite every time, and the perfect way to start your day in the Boston area.
(617) 591-9559
717 Broadway Ball Square, Somerville, MA 02144
Michigan: Jalapeños Mexican Restaurant in Lansing
On every online board and food blog that has to do with breakfast burritos in Lansing, Jalapeños is the clear winner. It seems this is the city where you can score big in the morning hours.
Choose from an array of meats, including a traditional Mexican chorizo. This spot is all about customization, and burritos are cooked to order every time.
(517) 482-2326
307 S Washington Square #11, Lansing, MI 48933
Minnesota: El Burrito Mercado in St. Paul
Hidden inside El Burrito Mercado is the breakfast burrito of your dreams. From location alone, you know you're in for an authentic treat.
Did we mention you can have breakfast all day? This women-owned spot is a city treasure with a killer breakfast burrito. Customize your burrito, then top it with eggs, beans, French fries, and cheese.
(651) 227-2192
175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul, MN 55107
Mississippi: Morritas Taqueria in Gulfport
Killer Mexican fare in Gulfport? Yep. Serving all-day breakfast and a locally-loved breakfast burrito, you can have a touch of traditional Mexican food on the coast of Mississippi.
Morritas Taqueria is such a rare find in this area. The colorful storefront features an array of traditional classics, and the breakfast burrito is not to be missed.
(228) 254-3036
18019 Landon Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503
Missouri: Pancho's Mexican Food in Kansas City
Pancho's checks all the boxes — flavor, price, and quantity. And one location is open 24 hours. If you're looking for an epic breakfast burrito in Kansas City, find your closest Pancho's and dig in.
The locals swear by the chorizo here. If you like guac, get the guac-based green hot sauce, too. FYI: It's not for the weak!
panchos-mexican-food.res-menu.net
Multiple locations
Montana: Rise and Shine Café & Bakery in Bozeman
Rise and Shine Café & Bakery states that it has "legendary breakfast burritos," and the locals agree. This is the spot for breakfast burritos in Bozeman.
It has an array of signatures, which means you can enjoy a variety of flavors and bites. One Facebook commenter even admits he "gained 50ish pounds" after finding this local haunt.
(406) 388-3921
4875 Jackrabbit Ln, Bozeman, MT 59718
Nebraska: Javi's Tacos in Omaha
Apparently, Omaha has a thing for breakfast burritos. Local publications and locals alike vote Javi's Tacos as the place to get the best breakfast burrito in the state. And according to Omaha Food Magazine, when it comes to Javi's 8.5-inch burritos, "size definitely matters."
A solid starting point is the birria breakfast burrito, but don't be afraid to customize. Home fries? Nah, add some French fries into the mix and watch the magic happen.
Multiple locations
Nevada: Chili Verde Mexican Grill in Las Vegas
Another gas station find, Chili Verde Mexican Grill, is a must in Las Vegas. This one-man show promises a delicious start to your morning.
You may have to wait, but it's worth it when you take that first bite. Big enough to share and under $10, this is a local secret worth knowing.
(702) 526-9565
8095 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89139
New Hampshire: Pressed Cafe
Impressive is an understatement. At Pressed Cafe, there is no shortage of breakfast burrito goodness to be had. It might be a chain, but one Facebook reviewer says, "This is the healthiest, freshest food I've eaten out in a long while."
A smash burger breakfast burrito? Yeah, they have that. And a whole bunch of other options, too. And the size? You'll be eating this burrito for days.
Multiple locations
New Jersey: Mile Square Cafe in Hoboken
French fries in a breakfast burrito? At Mile Square Cafe, there is one breakfast burrito on the menu, and it's worth the hype.
The tortilla is secured with fried cheese right on the grill, and the braised short rib is doused with sauce. There will be a line, and the price is high, but locals on Reddit say it's "flat-out delicious and filling."
(201) 253-0006
746 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ 07030
New Mexico: New Mexico Beef Jerky Company in Albuquerque
Who doesn't want a chicharrón breakfast burrito? New Mexico Beef Jerky Company is flipping the script on what a breakfast burrito should look and taste like.
Grab a killer breakfast burrito. And some jerky. And a doughnut. It might sound weird, but this spot just works, and locals swear by it.
(505) 242-6121
1425 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: Ceremonia Bakeshop in Brooklyn, NYC
Described as a "bundle of joy" by comedic duo Grant and Ash (via Food52), you can get a massive breakfast burrito to start your day at Ceremonia. Tucked into the Williamsburg neighborhood, Ceremonia Bakeshop is a real treat.
Using only the best ingredients, the breakfast burritos here are a 10/10. The chorizo is a favorite and comes highly recommended by social media reviewers.
instagram.com/ceremoniabakeshop
(347) 384-2212
743 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
North Dakota: Taco Shop in Fargo
You may not think of breakfast burritos when you think of North Dakota. But locals in Fargo always think of Taco Shop when this topic arises.
Order a regular breakfast burrito or the famed Southwest Scrambler. This one is made with eggs, bacon, cheese, chipotle sauce, and a grilled black bean and corn mix.
(701) 235-8628
1825 S University Dr, Fargo, ND 58103
North Carolina: Gringo A Go Go in Raleigh
A creative name with some creative fare, Gringo A Go Go is serving up incredible Mexican food. This joint's breakfast burritos don't miss.
Featuring a West Coast-style burrito with a line out the door, the locals know what's up. Located in a former gas station, the funky vibe matches the food and promises a great experience every time.
(919) 977-1438
100 N Person St, Raleigh, NC 27601
Ohio: DK Diner in Columbus
Is Columbus the place for breakfast burritos? Local publications seem to agree:In this city, it's all about the breakfast burrito at DK Diner.
At this mom-and-pop spot, you'll find a no-frills breakfast burrito done right. While you're there, grab a donut. You won't be sorry about this combo.
(614) 488-5160
1715 W 3rd Ave, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Oklahoma: Big Truck Tacos in Oklahoma City
Need a hangover cure in OKC? Big Truck Tacos is serving up a stellar breakfast burrito locals love — all day long. According to one Reddit user, "I get the Gemini Burrito with bacon and light potatoes ... and the OMG sauce is a necessity."
Consistency and bold flavors push this one to the head of the pack. Big Truck has six signature burritos to choose from, plus you can build your own!
(405) 525-8226
530 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Oregon: La Osita in Portland
A humble spot, the Mexican fare at La Osita is on point. What started as a food cart is now a brick-and-mortar favorite.
And locals know, it's all about the breakfast burrito. "A hike at Powell Butte followed by their steak and egg burrito with a shot of espresso is one of my favorite weekend routines," one Reddit user says.
(971) 336-6065
1135 SE 80th Ave, Portland, OR 97215
Pennsylvania: Paffuto in Philadelphia
Epic plates with one heck of a breakfast burrito, this one doesn't miss. In a sea of stellar food options, Paffuto's stands out to locals and influencers alike.
Yes, people come from afar to try the famed panzerotti, but don't sleep on the breakfast burrito. These massive wraps are loaded, heavy, and filled with meats, sauces, potatoes, and more!
(215) 282-7262
1009 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Rhode Island: Ocean Mist in South Kingstown
A breakfast burrito with a view, this oceanfront spot serves up a big and bold option. "Portion was large and the price was affordable!" one reviewer wrote on Instagram.
While Ocean Mist claims it's "just a beach bar," locals know it offers a killer breakfast burrito. Slathered in cheese and complete with home fries, this is a big start to the day.
(401) 782-3740
895 Matunuck Beach Rd, South Kingstown, RI 02879
South Carolina: Daylight Burrito in Greenville
No true storefront, but that's what makes these breakfast burritos even more cherished. Daylight Burrito serves California-style burritos at two locations in Greenville, but it has pop-ups on the calendar, too.
Carne asada, chorizo, stuffed poblano — take your pick. Indulge in some killer fare until it sells out. One Facebook user calls it, "Life changingly good."
(864) 747-7363
Multiple locations
South Dakota: Beau's Diner in Rapid City
The cutest little roadside diner in Rapid City features an epic breakfast burrito. At Beau's Cambell Street Diner, you're in good hands when it comes to breakfast.
Choose from the regular breakfast burrito or the hangover breakfast burrito. The latter comes with an epic "inferno sauce" made from marinated peppers, onions, and chorizo that will get your system back in action.
(605) 381-9204
211 N Cambell St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Tennessee: Resting Burrito Face in Nashville
A food truck with an extensive menu, Resting Burrito Face (formerly JMAS), is unlike any other option in Tennessee. Typically tucked behind the Tabula Rasa Toy Store Cafe, treat yourself to a burrito, a coffee, and a fun gift.
With chorizo, carne asada, and vegan options (to name a few), everyone will leave happy during this morning breakfast run. And don't sleep on the salsa!
Multiple locations
Texas: La Victoria in Dallas
A family-run, all-day Mexican spot, La Victoria is known for its breakfast burritos. You're definitely going to wait for your order, but locals and tourists alike know it's worth the effort.
Grab an array of options, all made to order. Zack Attack and Don's Delight are some local favorites. Try the hot sauce, too, especially if you like a smoky profile.
facebook.com/lavictoriarestaurantdallas
(214) 827-0101
1605 N Haskell Ave., Dallas, TX 75204
Utah: Del Barrio Cafe in Midvale
Authentically Mexican and locally loved, these massive breakfast burritos are packed with great ingredients. Del Barrio Cafe is well known, and there will be a line. Plan accordingly!
Order the Wake Up Burrito: two eggs, bacon, almond chorizo, potatoes, refried beans, and Mexican rice. For a real treat, get that burrito smothered in melted cheese, chile verde, or red enchilada sauce.
(801) 902-9971
7777 S State St, Midvale, UT 84047
Vermont: Sneakers Bistro in Winooski
A local spot residents would like to keep local is Sneakers Bistro. While it has a lineup of aesthetically pleasing options, the breakfast burrito is a known quantity.
This burrito is massive and unlike any other. Dig into homemade bean pesto, seasoned rice with peppers and onions, sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese, and scrambled eggs.
(802) 655-9081
28 Main St, Winooski, VT 05404
Virginia: Lorena's Deli in Manassas
The locals know and love this spot. You won't find pretentiousness at Lorena's. Order at the counter, and enjoy your breakfast burrito without a morning hassle.
Breakfast and lunch burritos are its signature items. Reddit users agree that these are the real deal in Northern Virginia: "Lorenas is as close as it gets to west coast breakfast burrito." Customize away and enjoy!
(703) 331-5511
10997 Nokesville Rd, Manassas, VA 20110
Washington: Mas Cafe in Seattle
The family behind Mas Cafe is kind and always accommodating. Choose from an array of hefty burritos and grab a local coffee.
Open at 6:30 am, this is the spot to grab your morning fare before work. And get there early, indeed. The locals know, this is the place to be! "I stopped by Mas Cafe, a local gem in Seattle, and found the spiciest, most flavor-packed breakfast burrito I've ever had," Strictly Dumpling wrote on Facebook.
(206) 634-0922
1906 N 34th St, Seattle, WA 98103
West Virginia: Black Sheep Burritos and Brews
If you're in West Virginia, stop by Black Sheep Burritos and Brews. Here –- you guessed it –- they make an unforgettable breakfast burrito.
While you'll find a lot of items on the menu, especially at brunch, this breakfast burrito is jam-packed. It features chorizo or vegan chorizo, scrambled egg, crispy fries, sriracha crema, black bean & corn salsa & jack cheese.
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: Prairie Cafe & Bakery in Middleton
Wisconsin is not known for its breakfast burritos, but the locals don't seem to care. Prairie Cafe is the spot in a "burrito desert."
Which one should you get? It seems to be a toss-up between the chorizo and the carnitas. But one Facebook user has the verdict: "Prairie Cafe and Bakery in Middleton has the best [breakfast burrito] I have ever had, the carnitas burrito. It's everything."
(608) 827-2437
3109 Pheasant Branch Rd, Middleton, WI 53562
Wyoming: D.O.G. in Jackson Hole
Known for its legendary Spicy Meat Burrito, this is the right way to start your day. At D.O.G., you're getting great to-go food that's locally owned and loved.
Also, a paraglider delivery service? They're working on it, apparently. Be sure to follow Down on Glen's social media for fun content and specials.
(307) 733-4422
25 S Glenwood St, Jackson, WY 83001