The Best Overall Frying Pan For Eggs Comes From This Cookware Brand

If there's one item every cook needs, it has to be a frying pan that's perfect for frying eggs. While a cast-iron skillet is incredible for making cornbread and a griddle pan lends steaks a scrumptious caramelized sear, a no-frills nonstick frying pan is a must for making a breezy breakfast. In our opinion, the best overall frying pan for eggs comes from the Tramontina cookware brand, which has a 4.6-star Amazon rating and is available in various sizes.

In our list of the eight best pans for frying eggs, the Tramontina Professional aluminum nonstick restaurant frying pan won the title of best overall, beating off stiff competition from budget and ceramic options. This winning piece of culinary kit is made of heavy-gauge aluminum, which ensures even heat distribution and eliminates hot spots; vital if you want your eggs to set gently without burning and crisping up too quickly on the bottom. The reinforced nonstick interior means it's unlikely you'll ever have to deal with a stubborn fried egg that's reluctant to be flipped over again. Compatible with gas, electric, and ceramic glass stoves, the pan also comes with a lifetime warranty and is dishwasher safe to boot! Of course, the key to making perfect fried eggs is to use a non-stick pan because it doesn't require seasoning, like a cast iron skillet, or need to be heated up thoroughly first, like stainless steel options.