For The Best Spinach Plants, Grow Them Next To This Fruit

Spinach is a powerhouse green. It's a must for a spinach, avocado, and apple smoothie, and that summertime spinach and strawberry salad just wouldn't taste the same without its presence. It's full of so many great nutrients without adding calories to your daily intake; however, if you are adding it to your home garden, it is important to know that everyone needs a bestie or buddy who makes us better, and that includes spinach plants. If you want to grow glorious, leafy greens, give them a companion: the tomato plant.

These two plants have a mutually beneficial relationship. Spinach likes cooler weather. It's more of a spring and early fall crop. If it gets too hot, spinach plants bolt. Bolting is when the spinach plant sends up a flowering stalk that produces seeds. When it gets too warm, it can do so before it is supposed to. But this is where tomato plants come in. They like it a little warmer, grow vertically, and can provide shade for this iron-rich favorite plant, so you can enjoy it in the summer.