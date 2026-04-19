Add This Gooey Topping To Your Texas Roadhouse Sweet Potato For A Small Fee
The savory sides at Texas Roadhouse run the gamut from green beans and fries to red chili and mashed taters, offering every diner the chance to customize their plate. However, there is one unsung hero on the menu that makes the perfect dessert: the sweet potato topped with a generous helping of honey cinnamon caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows. You will have to pay a little extra for this ambrosial topping, but the rewards are incredible if you like top-tier desserts with maximum sweetness.
In our ranking of the 10 best Texas Roadhouse sides, the loaded sweet potato took the number one spot, staving off stiff competition from the mac and cheese and the buttered corn. However, we ordered it topped with the free additions of honey cinnamon butter (which is always served with the unlimited and complimentary bread rolls anyway) and brown sugar. If you want to take the sweetness up a notch, order it with that drizzle of honey cinnamon caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows. While this comes at a slight extra cost ($1.29 for both toppings depending on location), it is well worth it for the extra flavor, gooey texture, and inviting aroma.
Of course, the concept of pairing amber-colored sweet potatoes with white marshmallows that are toasted on the edges and downright gooey in the middle isn't a new combo (sweet potato casserole anyone?). However, Texas Roadhouse's option allows you to enjoy that classic pairing in a smaller serving size outside of the holidays and without the legwork of making an entire casserole.
Why do sweet potatoes and marshmallows work so well together?
Some might say that the softness of a naturally honeyed sweet potato should be paired with the counterbalanced crunch of nuts or other textured additions. For instance our recipe for sweet potato casserole is topped with pecans and omits the marshmallows completely. However, there is something comforting about enjoying a sweet side that is designed to be entirely rich, sticky, and gooey. That said, the earthiness of the sweet potato flesh does balance out some of the sweetness from the marshmallows and caramel. Meanwhile sweet potato is a slow-release carb that is low on the glycemic index, which means it will keep you fuller for longer than perhaps some of the other desserts on the Texas Roadhouse menu.
If you want to make this dish at home, you could easily add a scattering of toasted pecans on top of your loaded sweet potato so you get the fluffiness of the taters together with the toothsome texture of the nuts. You might also like to use a fragrant variety of honey to elevate a batch of homemade caramel to drizzle over the top, or consider using purple sweet potatoes to give your dish that vibrant wow factor.