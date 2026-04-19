Add This Gooey Topping To Your Texas Roadhouse Sweet Potato For A Small Fee

The savory sides at Texas Roadhouse run the gamut from green beans and fries to red chili and mashed taters, offering every diner the chance to customize their plate. However, there is one unsung hero on the menu that makes the perfect dessert: the sweet potato topped with a generous helping of honey cinnamon caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows. You will have to pay a little extra for this ambrosial topping, but the rewards are incredible if you like top-tier desserts with maximum sweetness.

In our ranking of the 10 best Texas Roadhouse sides, the loaded sweet potato took the number one spot, staving off stiff competition from the mac and cheese and the buttered corn. However, we ordered it topped with the free additions of honey cinnamon butter (which is always served with the unlimited and complimentary bread rolls anyway) and brown sugar. If you want to take the sweetness up a notch, order it with that drizzle of honey cinnamon caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows. While this comes at a slight extra cost ($1.29 for both toppings depending on location), it is well worth it for the extra flavor, gooey texture, and inviting aroma.

Of course, the concept of pairing amber-colored sweet potatoes with white marshmallows that are toasted on the edges and downright gooey in the middle isn't a new combo (sweet potato casserole anyone?). However, Texas Roadhouse's option allows you to enjoy that classic pairing in a smaller serving size outside of the holidays and without the legwork of making an entire casserole.