Craving Chocolate Cake? Head To This Chain Restaurant For A Gigantic Slice
When it comes to decadent, delicious desserts, it's hard to beat a tasty slice of cake. With that in mind, if you're a cake enthusiast, then you need to know the 10 restaurant chains that serve the best cake — and one of those is P.F. Chang's, which serves a gigantic slice of chocolate cake called the Great Wall of Chocolate.
The Great Wall of Chocolate consists of a whopping six layers of chocolate cake, with rich chocolate frosting and semi-sweet chocolate chips along the side for a crunchy element. To take it to the next level, the cake is then served with a side of fresh berries and a sweet raspberry sauce. Its name certainly rings true — the cake is so large that it truly does make up a "wall" of chocolate. If you're craving this dessert, but don't feel like making chocolate cake from scratch, you can't go wrong by going out and grabbing a slice of the Great Wall of Chocolate from P.F. Chang's.
Naturally, foodies have been taking notice of this decadent dessert and taking to social media to post about it. One user on TikTok, sarahmargareteats, posted a video of herself trying the dessert (after seeing it all over TikTok). She said, "If you love chocolate just like me, this is the cake for you. It's rich and delicious." She ultimately didn't love the raspberry sauce, but rated the cake "an 11 out of 10."
What people are saying about the Great Wall of Chocolate
There are a ton of other TikTok videos of people giving the cake a try. One TikTok user, kayleighleon, absolutely loved the cake. She said, "This cake is really, really, really rich. It's almost too rich, but I can still handle it because I love chocolate cake." She also called it "fresh-tasting." In the comments, other people chimed in about how much they love the cake. One commenter even said it's "one of [their] all-time favorites."
In another taste test video by TikTok user janiedevours, she declares that the semi-high price point (17 bucks with tax) "might be worth it" — not only for the flavor but also because of the large portion size. She continued, "The cake is moist with a nice, delicate crumb. They've used quality cocoa powder." She was not a fan of the raspberry sauce but called the cake a "nine out of 10" (with her only complaint being that the frosting could have been thicker). In the comments, one person wrote, "This is hands down my favorite cake from a chain."
Naturally, with reactions like these all over TikTok, you may be curious about the recipe for the Great Wall of Chocolate Cake — and there are a few copycat recipes that you can find. So, after you've tried the viral dessert from P.F. Chang's, you can try your hand at making it yourself — and you may even find a way to upgrade it, such as by adding one of the secret ingredients that will take chocolate cake to the next level.