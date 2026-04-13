Craving Chocolate Cake? Head To This Chain Restaurant For A Gigantic Slice

When it comes to decadent, delicious desserts, it's hard to beat a tasty slice of cake. With that in mind, if you're a cake enthusiast, then you need to know the 10 restaurant chains that serve the best cake — and one of those is P.F. Chang's, which serves a gigantic slice of chocolate cake called the Great Wall of Chocolate.

The Great Wall of Chocolate consists of a whopping six layers of chocolate cake, with rich chocolate frosting and semi-sweet chocolate chips along the side for a crunchy element. To take it to the next level, the cake is then served with a side of fresh berries and a sweet raspberry sauce. Its name certainly rings true — the cake is so large that it truly does make up a "wall" of chocolate. If you're craving this dessert, but don't feel like making chocolate cake from scratch, you can't go wrong by going out and grabbing a slice of the Great Wall of Chocolate from P.F. Chang's.

Naturally, foodies have been taking notice of this decadent dessert and taking to social media to post about it. One user on TikTok, sarahmargareteats, posted a video of herself trying the dessert (after seeing it all over TikTok). She said, "If you love chocolate just like me, this is the cake for you. It's rich and delicious." She ultimately didn't love the raspberry sauce, but rated the cake "an 11 out of 10."