Skip The Tortilla And Wrap Your Breakfast In This Crispy Side Dish

Craving a breakfast burrito but run out of tortillas? We've got your back! Instead of using a flour tortilla to wrap up your scrambled egg, veggies, and bacon, you can use a layer of hash browns. The easiest way to do this is to scatter a thin layer of frozen hash browns over the surface of a hot skillet so each strand overlaps. Once the underside has developed a touch of color, simply pour over a beaten egg and pop on the lid to allow the huevos and the partially-cooked hash browns to become tender. Finally, add in any extras, such as sliced avocado, chopped veggies, bacon, cheese, or cooked sausage, before rolling the whole thing over to create a burrito shape.

If you don't have frozen hash browns on hand, you can grab a raw potato and use a mandoline to slice it into paper-thin rounds that can be laid directly onto your pan instead (just make sure to use a guard to protect your fingers!). You'll also be surprised by how far a single potato can stretch using this technique. Slicing the spuds thinly is super-important here because you want to create a crispy exterior for your burrito that cooks at speed. A vegetable peeler can do a similar job, but bear in mind that it will take a little longer to create enough lengths of potato to cover the base of your skillet.