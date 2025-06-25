This Country Produces The Most Strawberries In The Entire World

In years past, the U.S. and Turkey have led the world's strawberry production, but that is no longer the case. While they are still second and third, respectively, China is currently the global leader in growing strawberries, and for good reason. With over 200,000 hectares of fields dedicated to solely strawberries, it truly produces an astronomical amount of the fruit, totaling an average of 3.4 million tons per year.

There are plenty of reasons outside of its massive population why China would want to drastically increase the amount of strawberries it produces, even though it also produces the most watermelons of any country. One of the main factors is that it provides a clear indicator of China's agricultural sovereignty. Demonstrating that it's not reliant on other countries for its food gives China more freedom in global markets. Where it may have had little room for bargaining in trade agreements previously, it's now got chips to use to improve relations with other countries and assert itself as a strong player in international trade.

While strawberries are a single example of a crop being grown in China, it shows the rest of the world that this country is capable of creating and growing an industry to the point of being the world's largest producer over a relatively short period of time. Prior to 1994, the U.S. was the leading provider of the world's strawberries, but since then, China has been on top and maintained the lead by a margin of what is now over 2 million tons per year.