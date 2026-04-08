Little Debbie Is Finally Adding This Classic Treat To Its Lineup
The Little Debbie brand sells a whole plethora of delicious treats that many of us enjoyed in childhood and still love to this day. These iconic treats include everything from honey buns and Swiss rolls (and the pumpkin variation that puts a twist on the classic) to the Cosmic Brownies, and much more. It's an incredibly popular brand — in fact, Little Debbie sells an astronomical amount of its top three treats (Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars, Oatmeal Creme Pies, and Swiss Cake Rolls) every year. And now, the snack company is adding a new product to its lineup, and it's none other than a classic dessert: Soft-baked cookies.
According to a press release, the new soft-baked cookies have been created to combine convenience and quality. Chuck Clevenger, the associate brand manager at McKee Foods, said in a statement, "Little Debbie has long been known for creme-filled cookies. Now we are offering new traditional Soft Baked Cookies that deliver the soft, satisfying texture today's consumers want. By combining a bakery-style experience with the convenience of a 3 oz. individually-wrapped package, we've created a treat that is perfect for any on-the-go snacking occasion."
But the news gets even better. Not only are these soft-baked cookies coming to grocery store shelves soon, but there are already two flavors for you to choose from: Peanut butter and chocolate chip.
What else to know about Little Debbie's new soft baked cookies
You may be wondering which soft-baked cookie flavor from Little Debbie you should try first, chocolate chip or peanut butter. Well, per the press release, both flavors sound absolutely delicious. The chocolate chip is described as being made with a buttery and sweet dough, with semi-sweet chocolate chips evenly distributed throughout the 3-ounce cookie. They have a golden-brown coloring and a cracked surface. Meanwhile, the peanut butter cookie — which also has a cracked surface with a golden-brown hue — is made with real peanut butter for a rich, deeply nutty flavor.
While Little Debbie has plenty of creme-filled soft-baked cookies, this new product is the first time the company has sold a straightforward, classic cookie all on its own. So this is a big day for Little Debbie fans who have been waiting for a more traditional cookie (without any filling) to enjoy from the beloved company.
Once you've tried them, you can form an opinion on where you think each one should land in our ranking of every Little Debbie snack (which currently has another cookie-like product, the oatmeal creme pies, in the top spot).