Little Debbie Is Finally Adding This Classic Treat To Its Lineup

The Little Debbie brand sells a whole plethora of delicious treats that many of us enjoyed in childhood and still love to this day. These iconic treats include everything from honey buns and Swiss rolls (and the pumpkin variation that puts a twist on the classic) to the Cosmic Brownies, and much more. It's an incredibly popular brand — in fact, Little Debbie sells an astronomical amount of its top three treats (Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars, Oatmeal Creme Pies, and Swiss Cake Rolls) every year. And now, the snack company is adding a new product to its lineup, and it's none other than a classic dessert: Soft-baked cookies.

According to a press release, the new soft-baked cookies have been created to combine convenience and quality. Chuck Clevenger, the associate brand manager at McKee Foods, said in a statement, "Little Debbie has long been known for creme-filled cookies. Now we are offering new traditional Soft Baked Cookies that deliver the soft, satisfying texture today's consumers want. By combining a bakery-style experience with the convenience of a 3 oz. individually-wrapped package, we've created a treat that is perfect for any on-the-go snacking occasion."

But the news gets even better. Not only are these soft-baked cookies coming to grocery store shelves soon, but there are already two flavors for you to choose from: Peanut butter and chocolate chip.