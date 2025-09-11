The Little Debbie Pumpkin Snack That Puts A Miniature Twist On A Fall Classic

There isn't a ton of talk online about the Little Debbie Pumpkin Spice Rolls, but there's enough to tell us generally what people think about them. Back in 2022, Little Debbie posted about the Pumpkin Spice Rolls on Instagram, after which the comments filled up with people either expressing their love of the snack or stating that they wanted to give it a try. One person wrote, "These are so yummy!" Another person simply commented, "So good."

On Reddit, there isn't too much talk about the snack, but there are a few opinions floating around. In one short thread, one user wrote that they think the pumpkin spice flavor is "very good," but that there's a bit too much filling and it leans too sweet. In another thread, a different user had a similar opinion about it being quite sweet, then added that the pumpkin flavor could be a bit stronger. So, this is something to keep in mind if you don't like snacks that are too sweet. And if you're someone who doesn't like too much filling, then one idea is to cut the roll in half and squeeze out some of the filling.

But of course, you'll just have to try the Little Debbie Pumpkin Spice Rolls out for yourself to see if they are one of the pumpkin spice-flavored treats that are worth stocking up on each fall. Pair it with a cup of perfectly brewed coffee or, if you really want to set the fall, pumpkin-y mood, a pumpkin spice latte.