The Little Debbie Pumpkin Snack That Puts A Miniature Twist On A Fall Classic
Every year, as we approach the autumn months, a certain flavor starts showing up everywhere: pumpkin spice. There are pumpkin spice lattes, of course, but there are also pumpkin spice Pop-Tarts, Cheerios, cream cheese, cookies, and much more. One of the pumpkin spice snacks that you need to know about? Little Debbie Pumpkin Spice Rolls.
These sweet rolls are a play on a classic childhood snack from Little Debbie: Swiss Rolls. As you likely know, Swiss Rolls are small chocolate cakes with a swirl of sweet cream filling in the middle and a fudge outer coating. They're an extremely popular snack — and, in fact, Little Debbie sells an astronomical number of its top three treats every year (including Swiss Rolls).
The pumpkin spice version has the same cream filling, but it's inside a pumpkin spice-flavored cake instead. Additionally, it has white icing drizzled over the top, which the original doesn't have — so it may be a tad bit sweeter than the original. But regardless, if you're a fan of the original Swiss Rolls and you're also someone who loves pumpkin spice, then this may just be the perfect seasonal treat for you.
What else to know about Little Debbie's Pumpkin Spice Rolls
There isn't a ton of talk online about the Little Debbie Pumpkin Spice Rolls, but there's enough to tell us generally what people think about them. Back in 2022, Little Debbie posted about the Pumpkin Spice Rolls on Instagram, after which the comments filled up with people either expressing their love of the snack or stating that they wanted to give it a try. One person wrote, "These are so yummy!" Another person simply commented, "So good."
On Reddit, there isn't too much talk about the snack, but there are a few opinions floating around. In one short thread, one user wrote that they think the pumpkin spice flavor is "very good," but that there's a bit too much filling and it leans too sweet. In another thread, a different user had a similar opinion about it being quite sweet, then added that the pumpkin flavor could be a bit stronger. So, this is something to keep in mind if you don't like snacks that are too sweet. And if you're someone who doesn't like too much filling, then one idea is to cut the roll in half and squeeze out some of the filling.
But of course, you'll just have to try the Little Debbie Pumpkin Spice Rolls out for yourself to see if they are one of the pumpkin spice-flavored treats that are worth stocking up on each fall. Pair it with a cup of perfectly brewed coffee or, if you really want to set the fall, pumpkin-y mood, a pumpkin spice latte.