How A Paper Towel Does Wonders For Protecting Cast-Iron Pots

Cast-iron pots can last a lifetime with the proper care, making them an incredible culinary investment that can be passed down through the generations. Better yet, with careful use, their surfaces develop a flavorful and non-stick patina that imbues anything that's cooked inside it with a savory character and depth that simply can't be recreated in enamel or stainless steel options. The only problem is that cast iron needs to be regularly seasoned to prevent it from absorbing moisture and rusting. Luckily, a cheap piece of paper towel can do wonders for protecting cast-iron pots from corrosion.

Even cast-iron skillets that have been seasoned well and fully dried over a burner can be susceptible to rust in humid environments. Ideally, you should store the lids for your cast-iron cookware separately to prevent any moisture from getting trapped inside. However, that isn't always possible in compact kitchens with limited cupboard space. This is where paper towels come in super-handy; they're incredible at absorbing any moisture in the air and ensuring that the interior of your skillet remains dry and rust-free. All you need to do is place a folded paper towel across the edge of your pan so it overhangs and loosely place the lid on top, leaving some room for airflow. This technique will allow you to stack cookware on top of each other while guaranteeing that the humidity doesn't damage the cast-iron surface.