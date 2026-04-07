Lucille Ball's Retro Salad Dressing Recipe Wasn't Complete Without This Condiment

Lucille Ball was best known for her hilarious comedic timing in the iconic show "I Love Lucy," but she was also a keen cook who knew how to prepare everything from goulash to nutty walnut crisp cookies. The comic actress also had a retro salad dressing up her slapstick sleeve, which wasn't complete without the squirt of a classic red condiment; good old ketchup.

Featuring standard vinaigrette ingredients, such as a basic salad oil, lemon juice, vinegar, and seasonings, the unusual addition of ketchup gave Ball's salad dressing a sweet but tangy character. The original recipe, published in a 1938 collection titled "Famous Stars Favorite Foods," also had a surprising method, which called for boiling sugar with water until it held its shape and turned into a pliable ball when dunked into cold water. Known as the soft ball stage in candy making circles, this move ensured the finished dressing was smooth and didn't contain any gritty sugar particles. Then the ketchup, paprika, dry mustard, celery salt, vinegar, and lemon juice (flavored with grated onion and garlic) were combined before the cooled syrup was whisked in with a beater.

Ball's recipe is strikingly similar to Catalina dressing, which is also made with ketchup, paprika, sugar, and vinegar. However, with Catalina dressing, the sugar is simply blended into the other ingredients instead of being turned into a syrup, making it faster to prepare.