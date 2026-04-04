This Green Fruit Has More Potassium Than A Banana
When considering foods high in potassium, most people would probably think of a banana first. It's not just a thing people say, either. Bananas actually are decently high in potassium, providing around 7% of the recommended daily value, depending on the banana and the eater. But other fruits are even higher, including one creamy green superfood.
Avocados contain approximately double the amount of potassium as bananas. An entire avocado can account for nearly 15% of the recommended daily value of potassium; in tandem with other high-potassium foods like watermelons or tomatoes, a surprisingly nutritious and all-natural meal can be within easy reach. But why bother with potassium in the first place?
Potassium affects a number of critically important body functions, up to and including the central nervous system, where it helps neural cells communicate with each other. Good potassium levels also improve muscle function (including the heart), decrease kidney stone risk, regulate blood pressure, and more. It's well worth squeezing in an avocado or two, but there are more benefits than just potassium.
Enjoying avocado's benefits, and saving the rest for later
Similar to how avocados are more potassium-packed than bananas, this squishy green fruit is also one of the more surprising ways to add fiber to your diet. Bananas are a decent source of fiber, with unripe green bananas also containing indigestible starches that function similarly in humans to fiber. But avocados contain much more fiber than a ripe banana.
As a particularly nutrient-rich food, there are many reasons to eat an avocado every day. The high number of vitamins present in avocados (once again, more than bananas) offers a well-rounded immune boost. They provide nutrients that slow macular degeneration, promoting healthy retinas. They're linked to an overall reduction in inflammation, a key ingredient in many severe conditions. And that's just a few of the benefits.
But eating a whole avocado in one sitting can be daunting for some, which means storing the leftover half (or so) of the fruit responsibly. But, contrary to common advice, the absolute worst way to store cut avocado is by rubbing the exposed area with lemon juice. The acidity is thought to slow oxidation, but still led to a brown and mushy fruit in a Tasting Table test. If you can't finish it off in one meal, try storing the cut side down in an airtight container with a bit of olive oil to best preserve color and texture.
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table.