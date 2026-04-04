This Green Fruit Has More Potassium Than A Banana

When considering foods high in potassium, most people would probably think of a banana first. It's not just a thing people say, either. Bananas actually are decently high in potassium, providing around 7% of the recommended daily value, depending on the banana and the eater. But other fruits are even higher, including one creamy green superfood.

Avocados contain approximately double the amount of potassium as bananas. An entire avocado can account for nearly 15% of the recommended daily value of potassium; in tandem with other high-potassium foods like watermelons or tomatoes, a surprisingly nutritious and all-natural meal can be within easy reach. But why bother with potassium in the first place?

Potassium affects a number of critically important body functions, up to and including the central nervous system, where it helps neural cells communicate with each other. Good potassium levels also improve muscle function (including the heart), decrease kidney stone risk, regulate blood pressure, and more. It's well worth squeezing in an avocado or two, but there are more benefits than just potassium.