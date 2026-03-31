The World's Largest Benihana Is In This US State (It's An Entire Village)

When it comes to going out for dinner, nothing says good food and entertainment like teppanyaki. This Japanese-style cuisine is where food is prepared on an iron grill, over an open flame, table-side. Spatulas and knives are juggled as shrimp and steak sizzle. Think of it as the juncture where the culinary world meets showmanship. It's a hallmark of the iconic Benihana restaurants made famous when the first one opened its doors in 1964. But if you've never been to the world's largest Benihana, it's time to pack your bags. If you live in the United States, no passport is needed. You just need a ticket to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Okay, it might help if you are good at gambling, too. Add this to things you didn't know about Benihana, because the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino gets the bragging rights for having the biggest of this franchise on the face of the earth. This place is like a village. It's not just a dining experience; it is an immersion. In addition, guests to this Benihana get to enjoy Japanese gardens, flowing ponds, exotic statuary, and an authentic Torri Arch. But that's not all.