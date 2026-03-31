The World's Largest Benihana Is In This US State (It's An Entire Village)
When it comes to going out for dinner, nothing says good food and entertainment like teppanyaki. This Japanese-style cuisine is where food is prepared on an iron grill, over an open flame, table-side. Spatulas and knives are juggled as shrimp and steak sizzle. Think of it as the juncture where the culinary world meets showmanship. It's a hallmark of the iconic Benihana restaurants made famous when the first one opened its doors in 1964. But if you've never been to the world's largest Benihana, it's time to pack your bags. If you live in the United States, no passport is needed. You just need a ticket to Las Vegas, Nevada.
Okay, it might help if you are good at gambling, too. Add this to things you didn't know about Benihana, because the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino gets the bragging rights for having the biggest of this franchise on the face of the earth. This place is like a village. It's not just a dining experience; it is an immersion. In addition, guests to this Benihana get to enjoy Japanese gardens, flowing ponds, exotic statuary, and an authentic Torri Arch. But that's not all.
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What makes it the largest? The Benihana at the Westgate Resort and Casino is a 38,000 square foot complex of restaurants and bars. This spot has been an anchor for over 50 years, but it has changed over time. In 1974, when it first opened its doors, kabuki dancers, Japanese minstrels, full-fledged fashion shows, and live indoor fireworks shows were part of the entertainment. Today, this Benihana village-like community boasts venues like Ricky Kiki Sushi, Silk Road Asian Bistro and Bar Sake & Robota Grill.
If you are in the mood for New York strip steak, filet mignon, chicken teriyaki, or a crispy shrimp and avocado spicy tuna roll, this is the spot to hit up. In addition to great food, even pop culture legends have dined here. It is a place to see and be seen. This iconic eatery has attracted its fair share of celebrities, including Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, and Mike Tyson. This is why reservations are highly recommended if you want to eat at this Las Vegas Benihana, especially during peak season. So, plan away.