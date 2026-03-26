For A Cozier Casserole, Add This Rich Irish Cheese

Not all cheeses are created equal, and Irish cheddar is in a league of its own. Whether you are making a grown-up mac and cheese or a cheesy tater tot casserole, this simple addition will elevate it to a different culinary level. Irish cheddar is generally made from the milk of grass-fed cows. There is no added artificial orange coloring. Instead, you are working with a pale, white to yellow cheese, perfect for shredding, with a sharp, robust, tangy, and nutty taste that will get the taste buds churning.

To incorporate this cheese from the Emerald Isle into your next casserole, you want to grate it for a quick and even melt, whether you are sprinkling it or creating a sauce. This simple step is going to create a layer of flavor that both complements and amplifies the taste of your pieces of chicken, noodles, and veggies that may be part of the dish. But because this cheese does have such a bold taste, start conservatively. A cup is the right amount to begin with. You can always scale up if your palate craves more of a punch.