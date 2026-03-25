Judy Garland Mixed Her Salad The Old-Fashioned Way (No Tools Required)

Using your hands to toss your salad and store-bought or homemade salad dressing is a good strategy because it does two things. It ensures delicate greens aren't bruised by tongs or other culinary tools, and it gives you greater control over those heartier greens like kale that may need a little massaging to hold the dressing and soften it ever-so-slightly. You can also use your hands to scoop up portions and place them on a salad plate if you are making individual servings. And if you like the idea of using your hands, but are worried about the possibility of cross-contamination, grab a pair of food-grade gloves and put them on when you are ready to toss it.

That said, while you want the salad dressing to stick to the veggies, you do not want it dripping or pooling at the bottom of your bowl. Soggy salad is a faux pas you want to avoid. To get it right like Judy Garland, you should add a third to half of the amount of dressing called for to your greens and mix-ins, and then gently toss with your hands. Some people prefer to first add the dressing to the salad bowl, and then their greens and veggies, and work from the bottom up. This prevents the top greens from oversaturation. Use Garland's trick for your favorite strawberry and spinach salad, Caesar salad, and everything in between.