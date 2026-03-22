This Retro Boxed Breadcrumb Mix Belongs On Fried Fish (It's $5)

Everyone who is a seafood lover craves a good fish fry or bake from time to time. But fish can be a finicky situation if you haven't thought through how you plan to cook it. Enter the box of Shake-n-Bake tucked away in your pantry. This retro box of breadcrumbs meant for oven-fried chicken can transform your seafood into what is affectionately known as a fake fry with relative ease. Shake-N-Bake is a quick dinner hack that can make everything from your basic sheet pan fish and chips to a baked pollock taste pretty darn tasty for under $5.

One of the best things about Shake-N-Bake is how easy it is. The breadcrumbs are already seasoned with herbs and spices, ready to pour into a bowl or Ziplock bag before you add your fish and shake it like a Polaroid picture. But to really give the fish a little tang and to help keep that coating in place, spread a little mayo onto it first. This will also produce a juicy and tender piece of chicken.