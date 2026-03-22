This Retro Boxed Breadcrumb Mix Belongs On Fried Fish (It's $5)
Everyone who is a seafood lover craves a good fish fry or bake from time to time. But fish can be a finicky situation if you haven't thought through how you plan to cook it. Enter the box of Shake-n-Bake tucked away in your pantry. This retro box of breadcrumbs meant for oven-fried chicken can transform your seafood into what is affectionately known as a fake fry with relative ease. Shake-N-Bake is a quick dinner hack that can make everything from your basic sheet pan fish and chips to a baked pollock taste pretty darn tasty for under $5.
One of the best things about Shake-N-Bake is how easy it is. The breadcrumbs are already seasoned with herbs and spices, ready to pour into a bowl or Ziplock bag before you add your fish and shake it like a Polaroid picture. But to really give the fish a little tang and to help keep that coating in place, spread a little mayo onto it first. This will also produce a juicy and tender piece of chicken.
Lots of flavor options
When it comes to the type of fish that works best with Shake-N-Bake, fresh is best. Frozen fish can work, but if you don't defrost it, it can be a little soggy for the coating. Use thick pieces of white fish like cod, tilapia, and halibut. These choices all hold their shape and absorb the coating that keeps the breadcrumbs in place. But if you are a salmon aficionado, this favored pink fish works too. What if your fish has skin? There's no need to remove it. Just slather some mayo or dip it in a beaten egg so the crumbs adhere.
These boxed breadcrumbs come in a variety of flavors like ranch and herb, parmesan crusted, and buffalo seasoned for a little heat. You can pan-fry your Shake-N-Bake-coated fish, bake it in the oven, or use your air fryer. If you like the idea of Shake-N-Bake but aren't a fan of processed food, you can make your own version using breadcrumbs and whatever herbs, spices, and salts that your taste buds enjoy. Just don't forget the homemade tartar sauce to complete this easy dinner.