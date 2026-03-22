The Hands Down Worst Bottled Smoothie Has Thousands Of Positive Reviews
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While there's something special about a homemade smoothie, sometimes we're simply not in the mood to put in the effort to make it. After all, even simple smoothies — like our creamy blueberry banana smoothie or our green dream smoothie — require at least some prep and, at the very least, the gathering of ingredients. With this in mind, it's a good idea to have a few go-to bottled smoothies that you know you like for when you need an easy fix. We even ranked seven bottled smoothie brands, with our tester considering taste, texture, smell, and balance. The list was intended to give you an idea of the best options out there to buy — and which ones not to buy.
The one we ranked last is the Chobani Strawberry Banana Greek Yogurt Smoothie, which our tester found to have a distractingly chalky texture and an artificial aftertaste, despite a pleasant initial fruit flavor with tangy Greek yogurt. There were a few things going for this smoothie — it has 10 grams of protein, 15% of your daily calcium, and 8% of your daily potassium — but ultimately, we found the taste wasn't worth it.
However, the general public would certainly disagree with this assessment — this smoothie has thousands of positive reviews online across different sites, such as Amazon and Walmart, that swear it's a delicious option worth your money. For example, one reviewer on Amazon complimented the very aspects that we found lacking, writing, "The flavor and texture is amazing! This is one of my favorite 'to go' yogurt drinks."
What other reviewers say about Chobani's Strawberry Banana Greek Yogurt Smoothie
On Amazon alone, there are over 3,500 reviews of the product, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. The reviews are full of customers raving about the flavor, calling it "super tasty" and "so delicious." One reviewer said they "can drink these [non-stop]" and someone else wrote that they "need to start buying these in bulk."
Meanwhile, on Walmart's product page, there are over 1,200 reviews, with an average score of 4.6 out of 5 stars — the positive reviews also praise the taste and texture. One person shared, "These Greek yogurt [drinks] are my favorite afternoon protein snacks. I have one every day." Another reviewer called it a tasty snack that is filling and satisfying.
However, some reviewers agree with our opinion and don't love these smoothies. For example, one Amazon reviewer wrote, "I've been eating Chobani yogurts since 2009 and enjoy them, but this drink has an awful taste (to me), and it has cane sugar added." It does have 15 grams of sugar, which is something to keep in mind. And one Walmart reviewer called it nasty and complained about the texture.
All in all, it doesn't hurt to give this Chobani product a try and see what you think. And if you end up not liking it despite the many positive customer reviews, we suggest trying the Activia Probiotic Dailies Strawberry Smoothie (which we placed in the top spot). There's also always the option to make your own protein-rich strawberry banana smoothie at home.