The Hands Down Worst Bottled Smoothie Has Thousands Of Positive Reviews

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While there's something special about a homemade smoothie, sometimes we're simply not in the mood to put in the effort to make it. After all, even simple smoothies — like our creamy blueberry banana smoothie or our green dream smoothie — require at least some prep and, at the very least, the gathering of ingredients. With this in mind, it's a good idea to have a few go-to bottled smoothies that you know you like for when you need an easy fix. We even ranked seven bottled smoothie brands, with our tester considering taste, texture, smell, and balance. The list was intended to give you an idea of the best options out there to buy — and which ones not to buy.

The one we ranked last is the Chobani Strawberry Banana Greek Yogurt Smoothie, which our tester found to have a distractingly chalky texture and an artificial aftertaste, despite a pleasant initial fruit flavor with tangy Greek yogurt. There were a few things going for this smoothie — it has 10 grams of protein, 15% of your daily calcium, and 8% of your daily potassium — but ultimately, we found the taste wasn't worth it.

However, the general public would certainly disagree with this assessment — this smoothie has thousands of positive reviews online across different sites, such as Amazon and Walmart, that swear it's a delicious option worth your money. For example, one reviewer on Amazon complimented the very aspects that we found lacking, writing, "The flavor and texture is amazing! This is one of my favorite 'to go' yogurt drinks."