Jacques Pépin Revamps Scrambled Eggs With This Crunchy Topping

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A classic serving of scrambled eggs makes a quick and filling breakfast. However, if you're itching to add a little pizazz to your morning meal, consider revamping your eggs with a crunchy topping in the style of French chef Jacques Pépin. The cookbook author bedecks his oeufs brouillés with a scattering of croutons, transforming them into a fancier dish that can moonlight as a light lunch.

Pepin details his recipe in his cookbook "Julia and Jacques Cooking at Home" and in an accompanying episode of the companion TV show of the same name. The French chef adds his beaten eggs to a hot pan with melted butter before continuously moving them around with a balloon whisk. This method prevents those large curds from forming that can quickly turn a serving of soft scrambled eggs into a dense and rubbery mass. Instead, the eggs come out soft, smooth, and almost custardy (courtesy of a splash of cream), which is why they pair so well with the crunch of a few well-placed croutons.

Pépin surrounds his scrambled eggs with some sauteed tomatoes and scatters the croutons around their circumference so they retain their crisp texture. These baked cubes of bread provide a wonderful contrast against the silky softness of the egg and give the final dish some welcome bite and body.