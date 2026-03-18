Judy Garland's Shepherd's Pie Was Called 'Supreme' For A Good Reason
Judy Garland was a one-of-a-kind entertainer and unforgettable performer who starred in musicals, movies, and more. However, according to a 1967 interview with The Evening Sun, the songstress said, "I probably cook better than I sing." One recipe that Garland perfected was her shepherd's pie supreme, which she prepared with half a leg of lamb.
A traditional shepherd's pie is made by simmering a combo of sauteed ground lamb and vegetables in beef stock and seasonings until thickened. This meaty mixture is topped with dollops of creamy mashed potato, ruffled with a fork, and popped into the oven to develop a golden color. Garland's "supreme" version of this dish is made with lamb too, but in all other respects it differs quite dramatically from the customary recipe.
Firstly, it contains chicken in addition to the lamb, which likely lightens up the final texture and taste of the pie. Secondly, rather than frying off raw ground lamb, Garland roasts a half leg of lamb that's still on the bone first until it's fully cooked. Then the meat is ground up and added to the chicken that's been simmered in a broth, along with a can of mushroom soup (again an unusual move) and seasonings. The mashed potato layer is given a makeover too and dolled up into an extravagant topping with the addition of sour cream, chives, and caraway seeds. Garland described the pie as "beautiful," adding that "it comes out looking like a birthday cake, all fluffy and delicious."
Garland's Shepherd's pie supreme requires plenty of prep time
If you're keen to recreate Garland's recipe at home, consider using Amy's mushroom bisque with porcini (it took the top spot in our ranking of canned cream of mushroom soups). You might like to use different meats depending on what you have on hand, but bear in mind that you could end up in cottage pie territory. Cottage pie is similar to shepherd's pie, but there is a difference: the former is made with leftover meat, and the latter is made with lamb. The main thing is to take Garland's advice and "be sure to give yourself lots of time," seeing as the meat needs to roast for just over two hours before you can get on with putting the final dish together. You can't skip this stage because it's the tender texture of the roasted lamb that gives the pie its special moniker and sets it apart from a basic shepherd's pie recipe.
In the same article from the Evening Sun, Garland explained how her work as a singer affected her eating habits. "I can't eat certain foods at all," she said. "And I can't eat at least three hours before show time or for several hours afterwards," adding that "what's really important is to drink liquids only at room temperature before and during performances."