Judy Garland's Shepherd's Pie Was Called 'Supreme' For A Good Reason

Judy Garland was a one-of-a-kind entertainer and unforgettable performer who starred in musicals, movies, and more. However, according to a 1967 interview with The Evening Sun, the songstress said, "I probably cook better than I sing." One recipe that Garland perfected was her shepherd's pie supreme, which she prepared with half a leg of lamb.

A traditional shepherd's pie is made by simmering a combo of sauteed ground lamb and vegetables in beef stock and seasonings until thickened. This meaty mixture is topped with dollops of creamy mashed potato, ruffled with a fork, and popped into the oven to develop a golden color. Garland's "supreme" version of this dish is made with lamb too, but in all other respects it differs quite dramatically from the customary recipe.

Firstly, it contains chicken in addition to the lamb, which likely lightens up the final texture and taste of the pie. Secondly, rather than frying off raw ground lamb, Garland roasts a half leg of lamb that's still on the bone first until it's fully cooked. Then the meat is ground up and added to the chicken that's been simmered in a broth, along with a can of mushroom soup (again an unusual move) and seasonings. The mashed potato layer is given a makeover too and dolled up into an extravagant topping with the addition of sour cream, chives, and caraway seeds. Garland described the pie as "beautiful," adding that "it comes out looking like a birthday cake, all fluffy and delicious."