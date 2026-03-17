4 Best Fruits To Plant In The Spring For Beginners

Spring is a time for rebirth from a frigid winter, and it's also a great time to plant fruits at home to enjoy later in the warmer seasons. While some fruits are best planted in the fall and enjoyed in spring, others can actually still be planted in springtime and enjoyed before it gets cold. Some of them are even so easy to grow, a child could do it.

Strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries are some of the easiest fruits for beginners to plant in the springtime. If you've ever seen any of these in the wild, you know how much they like to grow. And, provided you have the space for some vines, melons are also an easy choice for a beginner fruit garden.

Some of these also plant well in the fall, and the exact timing of outdoor growing depends on which climate zone you live in. But all of these tend to do well after being planted sometime in the spring, and some can bear edible fruit within weeks. With others, however, you'll have to wait to reap your harvest — up to two years.