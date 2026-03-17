The Hands-Down Best Carrots For A Sweet And Moist Carrot Cake

For some cake lovers, carrot cake reigns supreme. If you agree, then you probably already have a go-to carrot cake recipe — such as our classic carrot cake with cream cheese frosting — but what you may not know is that there are specific carrots that you should be buying for the sweetest cake possible. In fact, not all carrots are created equal.

Nantes is one variety of carrot that is known for its sweetness and its ability to maintain sweetness while being stored. These carrots also have the bright orange color that we associate with the vegetable, so your carrot cake will have pieces of that vibrant hue throughout. Another notable sweet carrot type is the Solar Yellow, which, as the name suggests, has a yellow hue rather than an orange one. These are considered to be especially sweet, so they are certain to add that extra sweetness to your cake, even if the yellow pieces of carrot are a bit more unconventional and unexpected. Other sweet varieties to consider include Imperator and Oxheart.

So, when shopping for your ingredients, be sure to look out for these varieties. After all, buying the wrong carrots is one of the mistakes a chef wants you to avoid when baking carrot cake, along with grating the carrots too coarsely and not roasting the nuts.