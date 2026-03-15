5 Things I Always Buy From My Local Mexican Supermarket

I spent nearly 30 years between Phoenix and Santa Fe, so shopping at Mexican grocers is a way of life for me. With their booming Hispanic population, it just makes sense that you'd find this niche grocer in just about every strip mall around these heritage cities. They're the ideal place to stock up on unique items for this scrumptious world cuisine that you may be hard-pressed to find elsewhere.

Shopping at a few specialty markets that cater to the community's Latin roots offers unfettered access to specific ingredients, from fresh produce, like tomatillos, to in-house-made salsa and tortillas. Whether you're looking to add some fiesta to your taco Tuesday or some zesty candy to your child's birthday piñata, your local Mexican supermarket has it all. But the perks don't stop there. Shopping at these grocers comes with plenty of financial benefits, too. You'll enjoy access to affordable building blocks for every meal. If you're into saving big on delectable eats, take advantage of these five things I always buy from my local Mexican supermarket.