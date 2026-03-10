The Country That Produces The Most Shrimp In The World Isn't The US Or Mexico

Crustacean lovers need their shrimp. But if you have ever wondered who produces the most shrimp in the world and where those little critters you are eating originate from, it might surprise you to learn it isn't the U.S. or Mexico. The country that catches, and in turn, produces the most shrimp is actually China. What does that mean? Annually, China produces 2 million metric tons of those beautiful prawns that grace your grilled shrimp cocktail, stir fries, dumplings, or shrimp scampi. Before you get your patriotic dander up, this has been the case since 1988.

China has long had an affinity for this seafood. It plays a large part in its own culinary culture as well as its exports, which is why they have created such an efficient aquaculture, AKA farming seafood, economy. According to World Wildlife, farmed shrimp represents 55% of the shrimp produced globally. This is largely due to a demand that continues to increase. In fact, it is expected that the shrimp market will grow to $69.35 billion by 2028. Americans are a big part of this consumption. If you ask what type of fish they like to eat, shrimp tops the list of preferred seafood for the U.S.A, and 94% of all seafood consumed in the red, white, and blue is from overseas.