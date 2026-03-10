Roast Vs Corned Beef: What's The Difference?

Roast beef is just that: Beef that has been roasted in the oven until it turns so tender it falls apart, creating a succulent bite. It is generally made from a chuck roast, which comes from the shoulder of the cow, or a round roast, which comes from the rump or hindquarter. It also really embraces its beefy, savory taste.

A traditional American pot roast is served alongside roasted carrots and mashed potatoes – vegetables that can soak up all the beautiful juices and gravy that can be made from its drippings. But it can also make a delicious French Dip or roast beef sandwich. Either way you choose to eat it, roast beef tastes equally good as a sandwich as it does as a meal.

What's this meat's origin story? The English will take the nod on this one. The concept of roast beef can actually be traced to the days of Henry VII of England and his protectors, the Yeomen of the Guard,who were also known as "Beefeaters." They would slowly roast meat over a fire and feast upon it. This practice caught on as meat became more abundant. During the Industrial Revolution, it became a Sunday tradition to put a roast in a pot in the oven before heading to church. Today, the English love their Sunday pot roast and often eat it with a good, old-fashioned Yorkshire pudding.