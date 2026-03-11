These 7 Trader Joe's Items Might Get Pricier In 2026

The rising cost of groceries has been top of mind for consumers for years, particularly since 2020, and prices have continued to climb. While grocery bills are generally going up across the board, certain food categories are poised to plateau or even decline in the coming year, while others may hurdle to new heights. Factors like the pandemic, bird flu, inflation, subpar harvests, global unrest, and tariff concerns have led to many increases, even at affordable stores like Trader Joe's. That trend is likely to continue in 2026.

While it's impossible to predict exactly what will go up the most, as economic factors are constantly changing, we can take a look at what experts at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Bureau of Labor Statistics have to say about grocery prices in the recent past, and what looks likely to change in the future. If you're a regular Trader Joe's shopper, you may want to keep an eye on the following products that are expected to cost more this year, and stock up now on the right items if you can.