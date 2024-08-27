14 Simple Ways To Make Canned Vegetables Taste So Much Better

Canned vegetables are a gift to any time-pressed cook. Instead of having to mess around with washing, chopping, and cooking your veggies, you can just pop open a tin and they're ready to go. As these food products stay fresh for years, you don't even have to worry about them going bad. One thing you do need to worry about, though, is taste. Canned vegetables have a reputation for being bland, vaguely metallic, and limp, and if you're not careful they can drag down your meal. Thankfully, these veggies are as easy to upgrade as they are to prepare, and using the simplest of ingredients and methods you can quickly amp up your side dish.

While canned vegetables are already cooked and ready to eat, giving them a further blast of heat can make them even tastier. Blanching, roasting, or air-frying your canned vegetables can unlock new textures and flavors, and almost make them taste fresh. Canned vegetables are also as easy to season or flavor as their fresh siblings, and by dousing them with fats, herbs, or seasoning mixes you can give them a new lease of life. Most of these upgrades take barely any time, either.