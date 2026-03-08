The Green Retro Dessert Only Boomers Will Remember

Baby boomers have lived through everything from the moon landing to the Civil Rights movement. This hardworking generation has also eaten its way through several weird and wonderful savory concoctions, such as salads encased in gelatin and meatballs made with grape jelly. One retro dessert only boomers will remember had a curious green color that set it apart from other sweet dishes. Flavored with creme de menthe, the boozy grasshopper pie was a light and airy no-bake dish with a velvety texture and a refreshing yet sugary taste.

Creme de menthe is a mint-flavored liquor with an arresting emerald-green color. Primarily intended as a digestif and served simply with ice, it soon made its way into a variety of cocktails, the most famous of which is the grasshopper. There's some confusion over the history of the grasshopper cocktail and who first invented it, but it was specifically made with creme de menthe, creme de cacao, and heavy cream. This mint-chocolate-flavored (and delightfully monikered) tipple was the inspiration behind the name and flavor of the grasshopper pie, a popular chilled dessert in the 1960s that could be made ahead and served at parties.

Grasshopper pie is made in a similar way to a no-bake cheesecake; there's a chocolatey crust made of cookies and a fluffy filling prepared with melted marshmallows and cream. The creme de menthe and creme de cacao are both added into the mixture to lend it a distinctive pale green color and chocolatey aroma.