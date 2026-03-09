9 Award-Winning Scotches That Are Actually Worth The Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

True fans of Scotch whisky know that the true beauty of the category lies in its versatility, with arguably something out there for everyone to love. There's a fine variety of both single malts and blends out there but, of course, this hasn't stopped industry professionals from passing their judgment on the lauded spirit to pick and commemorate what they see as the best of the best. Typically, you can expect a major spike in sales once a prestigious award has been awarded — in some cases, coming with a sudden jump in price, too. The hype associated with the bourbon world has made us all too aware of the fact that this can sometimes lead to whiskies that aren't worth the price and tend only to be memorable for their destruction of your budget. However, even as a style that isn't typically associated with bargain pricing, there are still plenty of prize-winning Scotches that are worth every penny you'll pay for them.

As a spirits writer who has taken part in tasting note writing for prestigious competitions for more than a decade, I've been fortunate enough to try many of the most awarded Scotches on the market alongside their esteemed peers. Along with a few of my industry colleagues, I've found that there is an encouraging number of celebrated whiskies that more than live up to their medals. I polled a few of them about their all-time favorites, to help establish a sort of "best of" the winners circle. These are some of the award-winning Scotches we all agree are worth your money.