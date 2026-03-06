Stop Wasting Olive Oil On Cast Iron: The Budget-Friendly Way To Season It
Cast iron is the cookware workhorse in the kitchen. It can turn tough pieces of meat into succulent bites, create crispy skillet chocolate chip cookies that are drool-worthy, and provide an even cook for scrambled eggs. Its biggest commitment is seasoning it to give it that beautiful, shiny exterior, but if you are using olive oil to season your cast-iron pots and pans, that's like showing up to a Texas barbecue wearing flip-flops. You shouldn't. Long before someone decided olive oil should be the go-to grease for seasoning your cast iron, Crisco was the way to go, and it still is.
Olive oil, flaxseed oil, and the list goes on, have their place in your pantry, but so does Crisco. Sure, it is great for quick and flaky pie crusts and pastries, but baking is just one of its superpowers. First and foremost, this thick, white grease has a higher smoke point. This means that when you season your cast iron with it, the polymerization that occurs to create a non-stick coating that precludes moisture and air from coming in contact with the iron is that much stronger. Crisco's smoke point is about 440 degrees Fahrenheit, while olive oils are between 325 and 375.
Tips for using Crisco
Crisco is also going to be easier on your pocketbook. A 16-ounce can of Crisco at Target or Walmart will run you under $5. Olive oil, on the other hand, generally has a price tag that is significantly larger. It depends on your preferred brand, but a bottle of olive oil can run anywhere from about $15 to $20 and up. And if you need another reason to use Crisco over any other grease to season your cast iron, consider the fact that it has a neutral taste, so it won't interfere with the layers of flavor that you are building in your cookware. It is also shelf-stable; Crisco cans last two years in your pantry.
To season a cast-iron pan with Crisco, make certain it is clean. Place it in an oven at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for 20-25 minutes so it can become warm enough for the Crisco to melt as you lightly smear the cavity of the pan or pot with it. If you see any white solid grease after you do this, wipe off the excess. Put the cookware in the oven and raise the temperature to 50 degrees above Crisco's smoke point. Allow it to bake for one hour. Turn off the oven and allow the cookware to cool. It's really that easy, and once you start using Crisco, you won't go back.