Stop Wasting Olive Oil On Cast Iron: The Budget-Friendly Way To Season It

Crisco is also going to be easier on your pocketbook. A 16-ounce can of Crisco at Target or Walmart will run you under $5. Olive oil, on the other hand, generally has a price tag that is significantly larger. It depends on your preferred brand, but a bottle of olive oil can run anywhere from about $15 to $20 and up. And if you need another reason to use Crisco over any other grease to season your cast iron, consider the fact that it has a neutral taste, so it won't interfere with the layers of flavor that you are building in your cookware. It is also shelf-stable; Crisco cans last two years in your pantry.

To season a cast-iron pan with Crisco, make certain it is clean. Place it in an oven at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for 20-25 minutes so it can become warm enough for the Crisco to melt as you lightly smear the cavity of the pan or pot with it. If you see any white solid grease after you do this, wipe off the excess. Put the cookware in the oven and raise the temperature to 50 degrees above Crisco's smoke point. Allow it to bake for one hour. Turn off the oven and allow the cookware to cool. It's really that easy, and once you start using Crisco, you won't go back.