Why Your Airplane Soda Tastes A Bit Different Than Usual

There are few moments on an airplane more enjoyable than when drink service begins. However, if you've ever taken that first sip of your favorite orange soda brand and thought the taste was off, you wouldn't be wrong. Soda does taste different when you reach your cruising altitude, but don't blame it on your flight attendant. Your taste buds and sense of smell just don't work the same when you are 30,000 feet off the ground in a pressurized cabin. Couple this with the lack of humidity, which makes your mouth feel dry, and it is a perfect storm for your palate.

The airlines are well aware of this conundrum. Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Building Physics was commissioned by German airline Lufthansa to do some taste tests. They discovered that the taste of sugar in food and drinks is 15% to 20% less intense when you are flying than when you are sitting in the airport lounge. But before you swear off drinking soda while in the air, know that different sodas are affected differently.