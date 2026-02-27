How Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Reusing Their Leftover Glass Jars

If you're considering your life choices after polishing off an entire jar of Trader Joe's olive tapenade in one sitting, don't toss that empty container in the recycling! Trader Joe's shoppers are reusing their leftover glass jars in an eco-friendly and sustainable way by removing the labels and repurposing them as breakfast containers for easy meal prep.

Showcased in a TikTok by @pandyanya, the jars are soaked in warm water to soften the labels before they're scraped off. Then any sticky residues are scrubbed away with a paste made of baking soda and dish soap before an old toothbrush is employed to scrub the entire surface area of each jar clean. Once dried, the squat dimensions of these particular jars make them the perfect size for a serving of overnight oats or chia pudding.

However, you could also use them for whipping up quick salad dressings or making a small batch of speedy pickles. Their robust material, coupled with their transparent surface, makes them incredible for showcasing layered desserts like mini single-serve cheesecakes, breakfast parfaits, or trifles. Better yet, unlike dessert bowls, you can simply screw the lids on to stop them from absorbing any odors from other foods sitting in your fridge. And once you've enjoyed your puddings, you can give the jars a quick wash with warm water and dish soap before using them again.