Gordon Ramsay Wants You Cooking With This 'Ugly' Root Vegetable Pronto

You shouldn't judge a book by its cover, and when it comes to this one root vegetable, Gordon Ramsay lives by this mantra. Ramsay believes celeriac is among the most underrated vegetables you should stop overlooking. In a 2009 interview with Bon Appétit, the Hell's Kitchen host expressed his feelings, saying, "It's one of the ugliest vegetables around. It's absolutely hideous-looking. Perhaps that's why it's so underrated. Despite its ugly exterior, it is absolutely delicious within. It's brilliant in soups, fantastic deep-fried as vegetable chips, or grated raw in salad."

If you are unfamiliar with this bulbous, turnip-looking food, it's time to brush up. Celeriac, or celery root as it is often called, is a knobby root that is part of the celery plant; however, it grows from a different variety than that which you might slather peanut butter on. Celeriac has a nutty taste that becomes sweeter as it cooks. It also has a lower water content and denser texture than a celery stalk. While celery, along with diced onions and carrots, adds its flavor to mirepoix, celeriac is better suited for a pureed soup with crispy lemon zest.