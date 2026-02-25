The Best Store-Bought Tzatziki Sauce Comes From A Popular Brand

Making tzatziki at home isn't a taxing job. Simply combine yogurt with chopped herbs, garlic, and seasonings to make a luscious dip that's perfect for drizzling over your favorite baked falafel, spooning onto souvlaki, or serving with crudites. That said, when you're busy making a batch of Greek koftas, a store-bought tzatziki is a great time saver; just make sure you select a quality one! In our opinion, the best store-bought tzatziki comes from the popular brand Boar's Head. Coming in at number one in our ranking of seven tzatziki brands, we'd buy it without complaint.

Boar's Head tzatziki features very simple ingredients and no artificial colors, making it as close as you can get to a homemade tzatziki dip. You'll find Greek yogurt, which lends it a satisfyingly creamy consistency, cucumbers that give it a cooling vibe, aromatic dill, garlic, and vinegar in the recipe. This combination of fresh ingredients creates a dip with a balanced flavor and delectable texture that's neither too thick nor too thin. Plus, the little flecks of green from the chopped dill give it a classic Greek tzatziki appearance. However, the yogurt itself is thickened with tapioca starch. This is unusual, given that this dairy product is naturally concentrated through several rounds of straining. A preservative called natamycin is also added to the tzatziki to maximize its shelf life.