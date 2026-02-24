How To Turn Hamburger Helper Into A Gourmet Delight à La 'The Bear'

It's time to add the water, milk, and the sauce powder and pasta from the box of Hamburger Helper to the skillet, just as you would normally do to prepare it. If you want to make it truly creamy, add some heavy cream in place of the milk — the way Sydney Adamu does. While it simmers and reduces, toast up those breadcrumbs in a separate pan. Butter will add a rich flavor, but you can also use olive oil to get them nice and golden brown or toast them up in the oven on a sheet pan.

Next up is the cheese. Pre-shredded cheese is a fatal mistake for homemade mac and cheese because of those anti-caking agents used to keep it from clumping, and using it here isn't the best idea either. Instead, grate your cheese and add it to the hamburger helper until it is fully melted and incorporated. When you are ready to plate, sprinkle some of those toasted bread crumbs on for added texture. If you want to get fancy, sprinkle some fresh herbs over it or chopped scallions, and voila, you've got a gourmet meal à la "The Bear."

If you like this version of Hamburger Helper and want to come up with other iterations, consider changing up the cheese. Parmesan or provolone are lovely choices. Slip in some fresh or frozen veggies for the kids, or transfer the prepared Hamburger Helper to a casserole dish and bake it. The options are endless.