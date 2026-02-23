Andy Warhol Often Made This 2-Ingredient Sandwich For Dessert
Anything related to Andy Warhol usually makes for interesting conversation. The icon had a fascination with Kellogg's Corn Flakes and Campbell's soup, which he frequently ate for breakfast and lunch, respectively. He also enjoyed eating food from those coin-operated cafeterias known as automats. And when he wanted something sweet to nosh on, the pop artist would take two slices of bread, place a chocolate bar between them, and call it dessert. It may have been a far cry from must-try decadent cakes (like Indonesia's thousand-layer dessert), but for Warhol, it was sweet heaven. This was largely due to the lack of candy he had as a child — something he admitted he would dream about.
While Warhol's treat was born out of a frugal upbringing, chocolate and bread can be a beautiful pairing. If you're interested in making his version of this dessert, he described how to go about it in the 1975 book "The Philosophy of Andy Warhol." He wrote, "You take some chocolate ... and you take two pieces of bread ... and you put the candy in the middle, and you make a sandwich of it. And that would be cake" (via Artsy).
To make Andy Warhol's dessert, choose your bread and chocolate
Andy Warhol's "cake" may sound odd, but the French have a similar treat. Le goûter is the French afterschool snack eaten around 4 p.m. when the kids get home. One of the many dishes they might make for this occasion calls for a French baguette that has been toasted and buttered. Chocolate bars are placed between the two halves of the chewy bread. The chocolate melts ever so slightly with the butter, making it decadent and delicious. It's also substantial enough to keep the appetite in check until dinner time.
While Warhol likely would have just used two pieces of white bread and a classic Hershey's chocolate bar to make his cake, you can easily elevate this pairing with some minor tweaks. Buttering and toasting your choice of bread in a skillet could add a nice golden crunch, and this allows the chocolate bar to become soft and melted. You could even sprinkle a little sea salt onto the chocolate to enhance its taste. If you want more of a buttery, flaky bite, consider pairing your chocolate with a croissant and swapping out milk chocolate for dark chocolate to achieve a deep, robust taste.