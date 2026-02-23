Andy Warhol Often Made This 2-Ingredient Sandwich For Dessert

Anything related to Andy Warhol usually makes for interesting conversation. The icon had a fascination with Kellogg's Corn Flakes and Campbell's soup, which he frequently ate for breakfast and lunch, respectively. He also enjoyed eating food from those coin-operated cafeterias known as automats. And when he wanted something sweet to nosh on, the pop artist would take two slices of bread, place a chocolate bar between them, and call it dessert. It may have been a far cry from must-try decadent cakes (like Indonesia's thousand-layer dessert), but for Warhol, it was sweet heaven. This was largely due to the lack of candy he had as a child — something he admitted he would dream about.

While Warhol's treat was born out of a frugal upbringing, chocolate and bread can be a beautiful pairing. If you're interested in making his version of this dessert, he described how to go about it in the 1975 book "The Philosophy of Andy Warhol." He wrote, "You take some chocolate ... and you take two pieces of bread ... and you put the candy in the middle, and you make a sandwich of it. And that would be cake" (via Artsy).