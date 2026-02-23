Don't Spend Hundreds On A Roasting Pan: IKEA Has You Covered For A Fraction Of The Price

Roasting pans can do more than you ever imagined. From batch-cooking granola to making the perfect vessel for a super-sized lasagna, these metal dishes can deliver far beyond their traditional job of roasting large cuts of meat. With all these practical uses, investing in a quality roasting pan makes sense. However, you don't have to spend hundreds when IKEA carries a bestselling quality roasting pan that costs just $19.99.

IKEA's Koncis roasting pan measures 16x13 inches and comes with a grill rack, which allows you to roast vegetables on the bottom and protein on top. It's large enough to accommodate a hefty roast chicken, but it can just as easily moonlight as a cake pan for making large batches of brownies or a family-sized cobbler due to its 13-inch sides. Made of stainless steel, it's also dishwasher safe, and the handles come down on the side when not in use for neater storage. An All-Clad stainless steel roasting pan with the same dimensions will set you back over $300, while one from Viking comes in at just under $280, so IKEA's version will save you a bundle if you're after an all-in-one piece of oven-safe cookware that has versatile uses. That said, the more expensive brands are made with 3 ply (or triply) steel composed of three layers of metal, which can make for better heat conductivity and distribution. This makes them incredible for placing directly onto stove burners when searing steak or crisping up salmon skin.