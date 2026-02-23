Don't Spend Hundreds On A Roasting Pan: IKEA Has You Covered For A Fraction Of The Price
Roasting pans can do more than you ever imagined. From batch-cooking granola to making the perfect vessel for a super-sized lasagna, these metal dishes can deliver far beyond their traditional job of roasting large cuts of meat. With all these practical uses, investing in a quality roasting pan makes sense. However, you don't have to spend hundreds when IKEA carries a bestselling quality roasting pan that costs just $19.99.
IKEA's Koncis roasting pan measures 16x13 inches and comes with a grill rack, which allows you to roast vegetables on the bottom and protein on top. It's large enough to accommodate a hefty roast chicken, but it can just as easily moonlight as a cake pan for making large batches of brownies or a family-sized cobbler due to its 13-inch sides. Made of stainless steel, it's also dishwasher safe, and the handles come down on the side when not in use for neater storage. An All-Clad stainless steel roasting pan with the same dimensions will set you back over $300, while one from Viking comes in at just under $280, so IKEA's version will save you a bundle if you're after an all-in-one piece of oven-safe cookware that has versatile uses. That said, the more expensive brands are made with 3 ply (or triply) steel composed of three layers of metal, which can make for better heat conductivity and distribution. This makes them incredible for placing directly onto stove burners when searing steak or crisping up salmon skin.
Ikea's roasting pan has awesome reviews
IKEA's roasting pan can be used on the barbecue, suggesting that it's also fit for use on a stovetop to sear meats or deglaze any flavorful sticky bits stuck to the bottom when making gravies and sauces. Better yet, this item has several great reviews on the store's website, ranking 4.8 out of five stars on select criteria, including appearance, product quality, and value for money. One five-star customer review suggests that the pan makes more than an adequate sub for other premium options, stating that the "steel is a nice thickness. Good size. Wanted a pan without any weird non-stick coating that would eventually peel. This fits the bill. Nicer quality than other steel roasting pans that were way more expensive."
While it's true that some pricier cookware brands come with a warranty, they only cover manufacturer defects and don't include damage caused by normal wear and tear. You might as well buy a cheaper version that does the same job and can be replaced easily when required, rather than spend extra on a product with an impractical warranty. Having said that, if you have the capital and want to buy once for life, then a 3-ply roaster made by a classic brand like Le Creuset or a heavy-duty 5-ply option might be right up your alley. These workhorse roasting pans are a long-term strategic buy if you spend a lot of time in the kitchen.