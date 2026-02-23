Meryl Streep's Favorite Sandwich Is A Deli Menu Staple

Celebrities like sandwiches just like any other average Joe, and when it comes to Meryl Streep's go-to, her choice gives big, New York deli-style vibes. The Academy Award-winning star joined Stephen Colbert for some fiery fun on his "The Colbert Questionert" segment and had to answer the age-old culinary question: "What is the best sandwich?" Streep didn't even blink before answering: "Pastrami." She piqued Colbert's curiosity, who needed details. Streep offered one additional tidbit, "on rye."

A New Jersey native, Streep would have likely considered a pastrami sandwich part of her wonder years. "The Only Murders in the Building" has been spotted before at the iconic New York Carnegie Deli, one of the best places to get pastrami in New York City. The iconic sandwich is substantial and satisfying. Loaded with pastrami, a smear of spicy brown mustard, flanked by two slices of rye bread, it's a mouth-watering sandwich, often so oversized that it can take two hands to hold one half. NYC Pastrami is truly a masterpiece by nearly anyone's standards.