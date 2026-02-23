Meryl Streep's Favorite Sandwich Is A Deli Menu Staple
Celebrities like sandwiches just like any other average Joe, and when it comes to Meryl Streep's go-to, her choice gives big, New York deli-style vibes. The Academy Award-winning star joined Stephen Colbert for some fiery fun on his "The Colbert Questionert" segment and had to answer the age-old culinary question: "What is the best sandwich?" Streep didn't even blink before answering: "Pastrami." She piqued Colbert's curiosity, who needed details. Streep offered one additional tidbit, "on rye."
A New Jersey native, Streep would have likely considered a pastrami sandwich part of her wonder years. "The Only Murders in the Building" has been spotted before at the iconic New York Carnegie Deli, one of the best places to get pastrami in New York City. The iconic sandwich is substantial and satisfying. Loaded with pastrami, a smear of spicy brown mustard, flanked by two slices of rye bread, it's a mouth-watering sandwich, often so oversized that it can take two hands to hold one half. NYC Pastrami is truly a masterpiece by nearly anyone's standards.
Pastrami can be just as good at home
But what makes a good pastrami on rye? It starts with the meat. If you have no idea how pastrami is made, you want those slices to have been marinated in a sweet-and-savory brine, seasoned, and smoked to create the most succulent bite your taste buds will experience. It can take anywhere from a day to a week to prep just the meat. It's truly a commitment and a form of art when done right.
However, if you want to feast like Meryl Streep (and who doesn't?), there are easier ways to enjoy this sandwich other than making your pastrami from scratch. Some delis, like the famous New York City-based Katz's Deli, sells its pastrami by the pound. You can take the delicious meat home and make your own version of this handheld meal, along with some traditional seedless Jewish rye bread, of course. To add a homemade element, try whipping up your own mustard; a hot honey mustard will complement the main attraction. Add some Swiss cheese, coleslaw, or pickled red onions for an extra layer of flavor. Just don't forget to serve it with a nice, crunchy dill pickle.