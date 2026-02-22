The Trader Joe's Product That Makes Homemade Lattes A Breeze

If you're a coffee lover who shops at Trader Joe's, then you're probably aware that the grocery chain has plenty of items that you can use to make your morning cup of coffee. TJ's, of course, has a range of coffee grounds and beans — 10 of which we have ranked (with the French roast ground coffee coming in at the top spot) — as well as a ready-to-drink cold brew for you to keep in your fridge. But what if you'd rather have espresso? After all, espresso is the key to making lattes, Americanos, and more. If you prefer espresso, then you need to know about this product that makes homemade lattes a breeze: the bottle of Ready to Use Espresso Coffee.

One bottle, which costs $9.99, contains 16 shots of espresso, which means you can make a total of eight double-shot lattes — or, if you prefer an extra shot, about five triple-shot lattes. According to the official product page, it's brewed from a blend of Central and South American Arabica beans and has a bold flavor profile with notes of caramel and cacao.

This ready-to-use espresso is perfect for anyone who wants to make espresso-based drinks at home but isn't quite sure they want to invest in an espresso machine. Or, even if you already own an espresso machine, it's still nice to have this bottle on hand for cold drinks, when you're short on time in the morning, or when you want to make something like an affogato without firing up the machine — and if you do, we suggest making a delicious coffee and hazelnut tipsy affogato.