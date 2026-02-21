Gordon Ramsay Hates This Pizza Topping With A Passion

World-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay is a man of many Michelin stars and many tastes. He's commonly associated with fine-dining dishes like seared scallops, beef Wellington, risotto, and his signature lobster ravioli, but he's also known to enjoy an Animal-style Double-Double at In-N-Out. Ramsay will eat a lot of things, but there's one controversial pizza topping he'll avoid at almost any cost.

In a 2022 TikTok video, a frustrated Ramsay declared that "Pineapple does not belong on a pizza. How many times do I have to tell you?" As he suggested, fans of the celebrity chef know that this has been a pet peeve of his for many years.

In 2017, Ramsay guest-hosted a week of ITV's "The Nightly Show," a British late-night talk show. During a prank in which he ordered dozens of pizzas to the set (without mentioning that he was a celebrity hosting a live TV program), one audience member suggested pineapple pizzas. Without missing a beat, Ramsay shot back, "You don't put f***ing pineapple on pizza ... What the f*** are you doing?" While he didn't elaborate on why he dislikes this topping, he made extra sure that the order had "no pineapple anywhere."