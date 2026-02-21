Royal Vs Regular Icing: The Differences Explained

Rich and dreamy American buttercream has several merits, but if you're looking for a frosting that's butter-free, both royal and regular icing can work a treat. Here's the lowdown on each option.

Regular icing (also known as glace icing) is a very simple frosting prepared with plenty of powdered sugar and a dash of water. As it's so easy to make, this basic recipe is often drizzled over banana breads, coffee cakes, and cinnamon rolls to lend them a touch more sweetness and texture. Regular icing sets on the surface, almost forming a crust, but it tends to remain slightly soft inside. It also has a translucent quality to it, so it doesn't completely camouflage the bake beneath.

Royal icing, on the other hand, sets very hard, making it perfect for decorating cookies. It still contains powdered sugar (and a dash of water if required for thinning out purposes), but it also features egg whites and a flavoring, like vanilla. The whites are whipped up until light and foamy before the sugar is gradually incorporated, resulting in a meringue-like frosting that's glossy and fluffy. It can be super-thick, which makes it fantastic for piping outlines on butter cookies, but it can also be slightly diluted with water and thinned out to flood larger surface areas. One of the mistakes everyone makes with royal icing is not allowing it to dry fully. It can take 6-8 hours for the frosting to completely set, which means patience is key.