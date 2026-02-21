This Retail Chain Sells Candy From Around The World

There is plenty of American-sold candy out there to love — from classic chocolate bars like Snickers or KitKats to things like sour gummy worms or Skittles. There are even 23 types of candy at Trader Joe's alone (all of which we, of course, have ranked). But there is also plenty of delicious international candy out there. There's Cadbury chocolate from England, Vero mango lollipops from Mexico, and a range of unique KitKat flavors from Japan. And international candy is actually easy to buy, especially because there's a chain, right here in the U.S., that sells a range of candy from around the world.

That chain is called World Market, which has been around since 1958 when the first store was founded in San Francisco. Along with international candy, it also sells home decor, furniture, and trinkets, as well as other food items and drinks. It also has a range of fun and festive food items to gift when the holiday season rolls around. It now has over 240 stores around the country — so, in other words, there's a good chance that you can check one out for yourself in person. But even if there isn't one in your area, you can still buy all of its items, including any and all international candy, on its website.

For example, if you're curious about all of those unusual KitKat flavors from Japan, World Market has you covered. Currently on its website, World Market offers flavors such as strawberry chocolate, dark chocolate berry almond, and matcha green tea — all of which are imported directly from Japan.