This Retail Chain Sells Candy From Around The World
There is plenty of American-sold candy out there to love — from classic chocolate bars like Snickers or KitKats to things like sour gummy worms or Skittles. There are even 23 types of candy at Trader Joe's alone (all of which we, of course, have ranked). But there is also plenty of delicious international candy out there. There's Cadbury chocolate from England, Vero mango lollipops from Mexico, and a range of unique KitKat flavors from Japan. And international candy is actually easy to buy, especially because there's a chain, right here in the U.S., that sells a range of candy from around the world.
That chain is called World Market, which has been around since 1958 when the first store was founded in San Francisco. Along with international candy, it also sells home decor, furniture, and trinkets, as well as other food items and drinks. It also has a range of fun and festive food items to gift when the holiday season rolls around. It now has over 240 stores around the country — so, in other words, there's a good chance that you can check one out for yourself in person. But even if there isn't one in your area, you can still buy all of its items, including any and all international candy, on its website.
For example, if you're curious about all of those unusual KitKat flavors from Japan, World Market has you covered. Currently on its website, World Market offers flavors such as strawberry chocolate, dark chocolate berry almond, and matcha green tea — all of which are imported directly from Japan.
Other international candies you can find at World Market
To start, the chain offers a wide variety of Swedish gummy candy, such as offerings from a brand called Klassika — there's Skum-Bananer (banana-flavored gummies) and Sura Batar (sweet-sour gummies of various flavors shaped like boats). There are also many flavor options from BonBon, another Swedish candy company that makes sour gummies — wild strawberry, elderflower, blackberry, and more. And if it seems like there are a ton of options from Sweden, it may be because it just so happens to be the country that eats the most candy.
Then, there's also a gummy candy from Germany, Katjes Sweet Hops, which are shaped like adorable bunnies. Or, there's Peelerz gummies from Amos, which is a Chinese candy company — there are plenty of flavors available at World Market, such as pineapple, peach, and grape.
Or, if you're looking for chocolate, there are options from Walker's, which is a British brand — try its salted caramel chocolate or its chocolate bar filled with biscuit pieces and raisins. Or, there's an Australian chocolate option: The Menz Bumbles honeycomb chocolate pieces. Germany also offers chocolate, as well as gummies, such as Milka Alpine milk chocolate bars, which are made with milk that has been sourced from the Swiss Alps.
Additionally, you'll find plenty of unique international versions of candy that you're likely already familiar with, beyond Japanese Kit Kats. For example, there's the panda-shaped gummy version of Skittles that comes from China, as well as Skittles Squishy Cloudz from the U.K. All in all, whatever kind of international candy you'd like to try, World Market probably has it available.