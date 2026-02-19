Earn A Free Jersey Mike's Sub With This Many Rewards Points
One thing that can make that make your Jersey Mike's sub taste sublime? Getting it for free. Much like other fast food chains, where you can accrue points after every purchase to use in-store, Jersey Mike's has a loyalty scheme called MyMike's, where you can earn Shore Points that never expire. To earn a free regular-sized sub, all you need are 72 points.
So, how many points do you earn at Jersey Mike's per item purchased anyway? For every chip, cookie, or brownie, you'll get one point. Then, for every drink, mini cookie pack, three-pack cookie, or jar of hot chopped pepper relish, you'll acquire two points. A kid's meal or mini sub will earn you four points, while a regular sub, wrap, or bowl will get you 6 points. The item with the most earning potential is the giant sub, which will fix you up with a mighty 12 points.
Accrue 72 points on any combination of these items, and you'll be able to get a free regular-sized sub, a wrap, or a bowl. Alternatively, if you've got a smaller appetite, you'll need just 48 points for a free mini-sized sub. At the other end of the spectrum, you can get a free giant-sized sub for 144 points. The upshot? If you often grab a regular sammie at Jersey Mike's anyway, you can redeem a free one after your sixth purchase.
There's a limit on how many Jersey Mike's points you can use per transaction
If you're using the app, you should be notified if you have enough points to redeem a free item. Otherwise, simply let your server know that you'd like to redeem your points when placing your order in-store (you can check your balance online or on the app, but it will also appear on your receipt). However, bear in mind that only 144 points can be redeemed per transaction, so you won't be able to save up a glut of points to feed your entire family in one visit. Having said that, a giant sub is double the size of a regular 7-inch sub, making it large enough to fill the bellies of at least a couple of people. Plus, you can select a sub that's packed with meats and veggies to make it super-filling. In our opinion, the best Jersey Mike's sub has to be the club sub. This sammie is an upgraded version of the classic club sandwich and is loaded with turkey, ham, and bacon.
That said, if you're after a veggie nibble, the grilled Portabella mushroom and Swiss is worth a shout (this umami-rich hoagie came in at number six in our taste test of 10 Jersey Mike's subs ranked). The Veggie sandwich is another option, which is one of the 5 best high-protein Jersey Mike's subs, thanks to the Swiss and provolone cheese in the filling.