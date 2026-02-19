Earn A Free Jersey Mike's Sub With This Many Rewards Points

One thing that can make that make your Jersey Mike's sub taste sublime? Getting it for free. Much like other fast food chains, where you can accrue points after every purchase to use in-store, Jersey Mike's has a loyalty scheme called MyMike's, where you can earn Shore Points that never expire. To earn a free regular-sized sub, all you need are 72 points.

So, how many points do you earn at Jersey Mike's per item purchased anyway? For every chip, cookie, or brownie, you'll get one point. Then, for every drink, mini cookie pack, three-pack cookie, or jar of hot chopped pepper relish, you'll acquire two points. A kid's meal or mini sub will earn you four points, while a regular sub, wrap, or bowl will get you 6 points. The item with the most earning potential is the giant sub, which will fix you up with a mighty 12 points.

Accrue 72 points on any combination of these items, and you'll be able to get a free regular-sized sub, a wrap, or a bowl. Alternatively, if you've got a smaller appetite, you'll need just 48 points for a free mini-sized sub. At the other end of the spectrum, you can get a free giant-sized sub for 144 points. The upshot? If you often grab a regular sammie at Jersey Mike's anyway, you can redeem a free one after your sixth purchase.