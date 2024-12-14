Here's Why This Is The Best Jersey Mike's Sub

You're free to customize any order from Jersey Mike's — including the best sub on the menu (in our opinion), the Club Sub. The very best way to customize the Club Sub? Order it "Mike's Way." This variation adds lettuce, tomato, and onion, as well as "The Juice," which is a mixture of olive oil, red wine vinegar, and spices. In our ranking, we recommended ordering the Club Sub "Mike's Way" — it makes for the ultimate sandwich. If you're worried about the sandwich becoming too full, you can ask for just "The Juice," without the extra toppings.

But, of course, that's not the only way to customize the Club Sub, and some Reddit users have suggestions. One user said that they order the Club Sub "Mike's Way," then add pickles and jalapeños — this variation is perfect for anyone who wants to add some tangy spiciness to their sandwich. Another user recommends adding the cherry pepper relish, which is another way to add heat to the sandwich. But feel free to get creative with your toppings — you can even ask for extra bacon, if bacon is your favorite part of a club sandwich.

However, in our ranking, we called the mayonnaise "crucial" to the overall sandwich experience, so we wouldn't recommend omitting that. It would also go against the uniqueness of Jersey Mike's take on the club sandwich to leave out the ham, even though it's not usually in a club. But, of course, it's ultimately up to you, so order the Club Sub exactly to your liking.