The First Thing To Look For When Buying Prime Rib

Some main courses are just a cut above the rest. They're the ones that birthdays and special celebrations are made of. Prime rib is definitely one of those meals, and although it has the potential to be the centerpiece of an incredible dinner, it's also easy to get wrong. There are a number of mistakes everyone makes when cooking prime rib, and one of the biggest blunders comes before you even start the cooking process. Selecting a less-than-stellar cut of meat will sabotage your attempt from the beginning, but fortunately, there are some easy-to-remember guidelines that you can keep in mind — starting with the size of the prime rib.

If you're cooking for yourself or just two people — or if you're considering cooking several individual prime rib roasts — it might be tempting to get a smaller piece (or pieces). However, that is a huge mistake; you should be looking for a piece with at least three ribs. That is arguably as important as other considerations, like the amount of marbling.

Prime rib can be difficult to cook right because you want a flavorful crust on the outside while keeping the inside pink and juicy. If you choose a piece of meat that's too small, that will be next to impossible to achieve. Opt for a larger piece, and don't worry — there are plenty of options for leftovers — if there are any leftovers at all.